Update Zoom For Mac Now To Avoid Root-Access Vulnerability
Engadget
TikTok adds an AI image generator, but it's no DALL-E
You don't need to fire up DALL-E if you want AI to create images from text — you just need a popular social media app. The Verge notes TikTok has introduced a rudimentary "AI greenscreen" effect in its Android and iOS apps that turns your text descriptions into artwork. It's much simpler than OpenAI's DALL-E 2, producing abstract blobs rather than photorealistic depictions, but it might do the trick if you want an original background for your latest video.
PC Magazine
You Should Probably Update Zoom on Your Mac
Zoom has fixed a bug that could've allowed unrestricted access to macOS systems. According to an Aug. 13 security bulletin, Zoom versions 5.7.3 to 5.11.5 contain an auto-update vulnerability that could be exploited by a local low-privileged user to gain unrestricted access to Apple's operating system. The weakness, revealed by Mac security specialist Patrick Wardle at last week's DefCon, was patched in Zoom version 5.11.5, which is available now.
Emotet is still the world's worst malware - but maybe not for long
One of the world’s most infamous trojans/malware/droppers, Emotet, seems to be running out of steam a little as the summer holidays begin. Check Point Research's recent Global Threat Index for July 2022 found Emotet’s global impact, compared to June, fell by 50% - but warned that it’s still the reigning champion among malware and that won’t change any time soon.
GitHub update will help you squash the hidden security bugs in your code
GitHub will now send a Dependabot alert for vulnerable GitHub Actions which could make it easier to stay up to date and fix security vulnerabilities in your actions workflows. GitHub Actions (opens in new tab) is the platform's continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) solution, which allows users to automate their software development pipeline.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
A hacker used a $25 custom-built tool to hack into SpaceX's Starlink satellite system
A cybersecurity researcher built a $25 tool that allows access to SpaceX's Starlink satellite dish system. They provided the outline for their device on Github for anyone to build. SpaceX has responded by improving its software against potential vulnerabilities. A Belgian researcher, Lennert Wouters, from KU Leuven, demonstrated how he...
Zoom update: Download new version right now or risk having someone take over your computer, company warns
Zoom users need to install an urgent update or hackers could take control of their system, the company has warned.The latest update fixes a critical vulnerability in the Mac version of the app that meant that a security hole in Zoom could be used to gain access to a user’s system.The problem was discovered by security researcher Patrick Wardle, who noted that a bug was present in the app’s installer. Because that requires special permissions to be able to change files on the system, any bug could be seized by hackers to get access to those permissions – and from there...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Your Organization’s Data Cannot Be Pasted Here” Error?
You might be surprised when the text “Your Organization’s data cannot be pasted here” shows up instead of the text you just copied. This is common when your organization uses Microsoft Intune, and you’re copying data from Outlook or any other Office apps. This is a...
technewstoday.com
Router Not Working After Reset? Here’s How To Fix It
Resetting a router is an easy fix for various common router issues. The one downside is that, in some cases, you’ll have to reconfigure it afterward manually. Until you do so, you won’t be able to connect to the internet as your router was reset and doesn’t yet have the necessary credentials to connect to the Network Service Provider.
Business Insider
What is an Ethernet cable? Here's how to connect to the internet without Wi-Fi and get a speedier connection
An Ethernet cable lets you physically connect your computer to the internet. Ethernet connections are almost always faster than Wi-Fi connections, and are usually more stable. You'll need to connect one end of the Ethernet cable to your router, and the other to your computer. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
Ars Technica
Setting our heart-attack-predicting AI loose with “no-code” tools
This is the second episode in our exploration of "no-code" machine learning. In our first article, we laid out our problem set and discussed the data we would use to test whether a highly automated ML tool designed for business analysts could return cost-effective results near the quality of more code-intensive methods involving a bit more human-driven data science.
Engadget
Apple requires employees to work out of its offices thrice a week starting in September
After multiple delays and false starts, Apple now has a solid start date for its hybrid work arrangement. According to Bloomberg and The Verge, the tech giant will start requiring employees who work in its Santa Clara Valley offices to report to office three times a week starting in the week of September 5th. They're expected to come in every Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the third day set by their individual teams. In a letter sent to staff members, Apple's SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi encouraged employees to share their input about that third team-specific day with their managers to help them decide.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Teams Recording is Missing [Solution]
Microsoft Teams, like any other video conferencing tool, allows the hose to record the meeting. These meetings can be shared by the host with others or kept private. Some users have reported issues with this feature where the person is not able to find the recording or is only able to hear audio, or sometimes the audio recording is missing. In this post, we will look at all these situations.
CNET
Yes, ISPs Really Can Throttle Your Internet Connection, Making Wi-Fi Slower
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're experiencing frustratingly slow internet speeds, the culprit could be an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues could require an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be due to something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
Perfect Corp.'s Beauty SaaS Brand Console for AI Skin Analysis is Confirmed to Be HIPAA-Compliant
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced that their Beauty SaaS Brand Console dedicated to AI Skin Analysis is compliant with the United States federal statute governing the security and privacy of protected health information (PHI). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005377/en/ Perfect Corp.’s Beauty SaaS Brand Console for AI Skin Analysis is Confirmed to Be HIPAA-Compliant (Graphic: Business Wire)
ZDNet
What are Flatpak and Snap and why are they so important to Linux?
For the longest time, Linux received a bad rap for not just being difficult to use, but for not having the software necessary to be productive. I remember, back in the early days of using Linux (I started in '97), those issues were very much true. Not only was Linux complicated to get up and running, but installing software generally required a nightmare of dependency installations and manually compiling software.
makeuseof.com
How to Render Markdown on a Web Page With md-block
Markdown’s simple syntax makes it an excellent alternative to HTML. The language has always supported the embedding of HTML, but now you can go the other way and embed Markdown in HTML. Using a simple library, you can host embedded Markdown in your web pages and have it converted...
Engadget
Signal says third-party data breach exposed 1,900 phone numbers
Signal's reputation for secure messaging doesn't make it completely invulnerable to hacking incidents. The company has confirmed that a data breach at verification partner Twillio exposed the phone numbers and SMS codes of roughly 1,900 users. As TechCrunch observed, the intruder could have either used the information to either identify Signal users or re-register their numbers to other devices.
Why My Backend Development Learning Platform Is Not Completely Free
A few days ago I received an email regarding Boot.dev where the sender informed me:. I am ideologically opposed to charging people for online education. I mean fair enough right? I certainly understand this viewpoint, and perhaps I even ideologically agree. That said, let me explain why Boot.dev isn’t completely free - though quite a bit of it is free.
