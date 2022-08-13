Zoom users need to install an urgent update or hackers could take control of their system, the company has warned.The latest update fixes a critical vulnerability in the Mac version of the app that meant that a security hole in Zoom could be used to gain access to a user’s system.The problem was discovered by security researcher Patrick Wardle, who noted that a bug was present in the app’s installer. Because that requires special permissions to be able to change files on the system, any bug could be seized by hackers to get access to those permissions – and from there...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 HOURS AGO