Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes
Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Lady Lake, Florida
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living community in Lady Lake, immediately adjacent to retirement mecca The Villages. The seller is a Northeast-based real estate private equity fund that purchased this asset as part of an extensive portfolio in...
Some Marion County residents complain of potholes, flooding on unpaved roads
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Silver Springs area resident wants to know what the county is doing with special assessment funds collected to improve unpaved roads in the neighborhood. What You Need To Know. Silver Springs Acres has 8.5 miles of unpaved roads. Some residents say the roads have...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
Indiana chiropractor jailed after brawl sparked by his touching women
An Indiana chiropractor was jailed after a brawl was sparked by his alleged touching of women at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages. Erik William Hanson, 56, of Batesville, Ind. is facing two counts of battery and one count of trespassing following his arrest at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the popular nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Ocala CEP focuses on Sonic Drive-In
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One nationwide fast food chain serves thousands in Ocala and Marion County. This episode of the weekly buzz features Sonic Drive-In. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
“Moreland” era employees will reunite to honor a long time sheriff in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don Moreland was the sheriff in Marion County for about 20 years from 1973 to 1992. He then went on to become a United States Marshal. Employees hired during the “Moreland” era will gather on Sunday for a reunion to share stories and see old friends.
Deputies investigating after toddler found dead in water near Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — In Marion County, deputies are investigating Monday after a toddler may have drowned in Ocala. They were called to Silver Lake Acres at an unknown date and time after deputies said that child was reported missing. Deputies searched extensively and found the toddler dead in a...
Citrus County Sheriff On The Scene Of Barricade Situation In Floral City
FLORAL CITY, Fla. – Citrus County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject. According to deputies, earlier this morning, deputies responded to a residence off of S. Brookwood Terrace in Floral City to serve an arrest warrant. When they arrived,
Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?
Walmart"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I have lost count of how many times I've said something like this, but Florida is a wild state. Even the most mundane places have some kind of history, and a lot of times, it is pretty shocking. There are, of course, the obvious places to look for, like museums and historical sites. Florida is full of breathtaking landmarks and famous eateries, some places so old they were the first in the state and the country.
Don C. Smallwood, M.D.
Don C. Smallwood, M.D., 84, passed away on July 23rd, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. He was born in Bedford, Indiana on December 22nd, 1937 to Russell and Ruth Crusius Smallwood. Don graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his Pediatric Internship and Residency at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He practiced medicine for 50 years in Florida. He served his country in the Navy at the Key West Naval Station.
Early voting underway in Marion County for 2022 Primary Election
Registered voters in Marion County have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to cast their early votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Early voting will be available to all registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Marion County Election Center (981 NE 16th Street...
Colorful Cloud Formations During Sunset In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
The Ocala Summerglen Community enjoyed beautiful, puffy cloud formations during a recent sunset. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Homeless man arrested after found sleeping on bench outside business in The Villages
A homeless man was arrested after he was found sleeping outside a business in The Villages. Jason Iannotti, 41, was found sleeping on a bench at about 5 a.m. Thursday at Bath & Body Works at 1030 Bichara Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Missouri native told police he was homeless and had nowhere to go.
Ocala firefighters rescue four pets from apartment after kitchen catches fire
Ocala firefighters rescued four pets from a two-story apartment building on Monday morning after a fire ignited inside one of the units. Shortly before 9:25 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to a residential structure fire at NE 14th Street and NE 17th Avenue after a passerby had reported smoke in the area.
Fort King National Historic Landmark hosting free landscaping class
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series this weekend which will teach participants how to have an attractive and low-maintenance landscape. The gardening class will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 at the Fort King National...
Marion County board chair to present State of the County talk in The Villages
The chairman of the Marion County Board of Commissioners will present a State of the County presentation in The Villages. Chairman Carl Zalak III will offer the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. Zalak will speak about the state of the economy, legislative priorities and infrastructure....
Community cleans up historic cemetery
More than 50 community members cleaned up Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in Crystal River. The 3.67-acre historic African-American cemetery dates back to the early 1900s, although some of the people may have been buried before the turn of the century. Mose McQueen, daughter of Robert and...
