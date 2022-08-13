ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes

Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
MARION COUNTY, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Community in Lady Lake, Florida

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living community in Lady Lake, immediately adjacent to retirement mecca The Villages. The seller is a Northeast-based real estate private equity fund that purchased this asset as part of an extensive portfolio in...
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County's 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Indiana chiropractor jailed after brawl sparked by his touching women

An Indiana chiropractor was jailed after a brawl was sparked by his alleged touching of women at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages. Erik William Hanson, 56, of Batesville, Ind. is facing two counts of battery and one count of trespassing following his arrest at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the popular nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP focuses on Sonic Drive-In

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One nationwide fast food chain serves thousands in Ocala and Marion County. This episode of the weekly buzz features Sonic Drive-In. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Where we're from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies investigating after toddler found dead in water near Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — In Marion County, deputies are investigating Monday after a toddler may have drowned in Ocala. They were called to Silver Lake Acres at an unknown date and time after deputies said that child was reported missing. Deputies searched extensively and found the toddler dead in a...
OCALA, FL
Evie M.

Is this Walmart in Leesburg, Florida really haunted?

Walmart"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I have lost count of how many times I've said something like this, but Florida is a wild state. Even the most mundane places have some kind of history, and a lot of times, it is pretty shocking. There are, of course, the obvious places to look for, like museums and historical sites. Florida is full of breathtaking landmarks and famous eateries, some places so old they were the first in the state and the country.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Don C. Smallwood, M.D.

Don C. Smallwood, M.D., 84, passed away on July 23rd, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. He was born in Bedford, Indiana on December 22nd, 1937 to Russell and Ruth Crusius Smallwood. Don graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his Pediatric Internship and Residency at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. He practiced medicine for 50 years in Florida. He served his country in the Navy at the Key West Naval Station.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Early voting underway in Marion County for 2022 Primary Election

Registered voters in Marion County have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to cast their early votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Early voting will be available to all registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Marion County Election Center (981 NE 16th Street...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala firefighters rescue four pets from apartment after kitchen catches fire

Ocala firefighters rescued four pets from a two-story apartment building on Monday morning after a fire ignited inside one of the units. Shortly before 9:25 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units responded to a residential structure fire at NE 14th Street and NE 17th Avenue after a passerby had reported smoke in the area.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fort King National Historic Landmark hosting free landscaping class

The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting another installment of its ‘Classroom in the Garden’ series this weekend which will teach participants how to have an attractive and low-maintenance landscape. The gardening class will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 at the Fort King National...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Community cleans up historic cemetery

More than 50 community members cleaned up Crystal Memorial Gardens Cemetery Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in Crystal River. The 3.67-acre historic African-American cemetery dates back to the early 1900s, although some of the people may have been buried before the turn of the century. Mose McQueen, daughter of Robert and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

