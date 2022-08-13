Rojas went 3-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base and three RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Rockies. Rojas accounted for half of the Diamondbacks' offense with a two-run home run in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the ninth. He also logged a steal after a single in the seventh. The 28-year-old hadn't gone yard since July 27, but he's up to three steals in August. For the season, Rojas sports a .276/.348/.410 slash line, seven homers, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored and 14 steals through 333 plate appearances. He's seen most of his playing time at third base this year, but the versatile defender could move around the diamond if manager Torey Lovullo opts to get the hot-hitting Emmanuel Rivera in the lineup more often.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO