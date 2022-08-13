ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Bows out Monday

Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup

Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury

Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues

Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
QUEENS, NY
Luis Robert
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Serves up three homers in loss

Urena (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed multiple home runs for the second straight start. Emmanuel Rivera tagged him for a pair of solo shots while Josh Rojas added a two-run blast to account for the four runs on his line. Urena hasn't shown much over his last five outings, yielding 25 runs (21 earned) across 24.1 innings. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:26 K:BB through 50.2 innings in 12 outings (eight starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Back in minors

Rivas was returned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Rivas was called up as the 27th man for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds, but he'll head back to the minors following the matchup. Over 16 games in Iowa this year, he's slashed .344/.394/.508 with a home run, 11 runs and eight RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down

Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Stays hot with two hits Monday

Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Astros. With two more hits Monday, the 25-year-old now has a five-game hitting streak and is slashing .400/.433/.491 since the beginning of August. While he has only one home run in that 14-game stretch, he is hitting the ball with authority, and his 9 percent HR/FB rate should regress toward his career average of 26 percent. Impressively, he has also not hit a single infield popup since the beginning of August and has only done so in 2.9 percent of his plate appearances this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Leaves with hamstring issue

Rosario was removed from Monday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, David reports. The team did note that Rosario was removed as a precaution, but his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, especially during this key series. He'll likely be re-evaluated Tuesday to determine his availability moving forward.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue

Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday

Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Reinstated from injured list

Velasquez (finger) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Monday. Velasquez sustained a finger injury in early July but spent the last two weeks on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte and posted a 4.76 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 5.2 innings over four appearances. While he's worked as a starter and reliever in the majors this year, he'll pitch out of the bullpen now that he's healthy.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Rojas went 3-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base and three RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Rockies. Rojas accounted for half of the Diamondbacks' offense with a two-run home run in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the ninth. He also logged a steal after a single in the seventh. The 28-year-old hadn't gone yard since July 27, but he's up to three steals in August. For the season, Rojas sports a .276/.348/.410 slash line, seven homers, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored and 14 steals through 333 plate appearances. He's seen most of his playing time at third base this year, but the versatile defender could move around the diamond if manager Torey Lovullo opts to get the hot-hitting Emmanuel Rivera in the lineup more often.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Held out for first time this month

Kim is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim is riding a six-game hitting streak and has doubled in five straight appearances, but he also started the last 21 games, so manager Bob Melvin decided it was time for a day off. Jake Cronenworth will man the shortstop position Sunday for the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting Monday

Dozier is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Twins. Dozier will get a breather after he he went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the final two games of the series with the Dodgers. Nate Eaton will take over in right field and bat sixth in the series opener.
KANSAS CITY, MO

