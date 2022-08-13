Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
CBS Sports
Walker Buehler injury update: Dodgers ace to undergo season-ending elbow surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday that right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23. It's not yet known if Buehler's availability for 2023 Opening Day will be impacted. Buehler has not pitched in the majors since June 10, just days before he underwent an operation...
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Bows out Monday
Crawford is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Crawford has gone 7-for-24 (.292) since being activated from the injured list earlier this month, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to give him the night off after starting the last three games. Thairo Estrada will start at shortstop in Crawford's place.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin says Fernando Tatis Jr. 'remorseful' about PED ban
WASHINGTON -- San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player "feels remorseful." Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a "private conversation" with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban...
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Urena: Serves up three homers in loss
Urena (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed multiple home runs for the second straight start. Emmanuel Rivera tagged him for a pair of solo shots while Josh Rojas added a two-run blast to account for the four runs on his line. Urena hasn't shown much over his last five outings, yielding 25 runs (21 earned) across 24.1 innings. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:26 K:BB through 50.2 innings in 12 outings (eight starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Back in minors
Rivas was returned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Rivas was called up as the 27th man for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds, but he'll head back to the minors following the matchup. Over 16 games in Iowa this year, he's slashed .344/.394/.508 with a home run, 11 runs and eight RBI.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Stays hot with two hits Monday
Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Astros. With two more hits Monday, the 25-year-old now has a five-game hitting streak and is slashing .400/.433/.491 since the beginning of August. While he has only one home run in that 14-game stretch, he is hitting the ball with authority, and his 9 percent HR/FB rate should regress toward his career average of 26 percent. Impressively, he has also not hit a single infield popup since the beginning of August and has only done so in 2.9 percent of his plate appearances this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman & Doc React to End of 12-Game Winning Streak
All good things must come to an end, even when for the Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Leaves with hamstring issue
Rosario was removed from Monday's game against the Mets due to left hamstring tightness, David reports. The team did note that Rosario was removed as a precaution, but his status will be worth monitoring over the next few days, especially during this key series. He'll likely be re-evaluated Tuesday to determine his availability moving forward.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue
Mountcastle (hand) isn't expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Rays due to a left hand injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. The 24-year-old was struck by a pitch on the left hand during the ninth inning of Saturday's victory and is dealing with some soreness and swelling. It doesn't sound as though the injury is a serious concern, so Mountcastle should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
CBS Sports
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Reinstated from injured list
Velasquez (finger) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Monday. Velasquez sustained a finger injury in early July but spent the last two weeks on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte and posted a 4.76 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 5.2 innings over four appearances. While he's worked as a starter and reliever in the majors this year, he'll pitch out of the bullpen now that he's healthy.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Fills stat sheet Saturday
Rojas went 3-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base and three RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Rockies. Rojas accounted for half of the Diamondbacks' offense with a two-run home run in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the ninth. He also logged a steal after a single in the seventh. The 28-year-old hadn't gone yard since July 27, but he's up to three steals in August. For the season, Rojas sports a .276/.348/.410 slash line, seven homers, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored and 14 steals through 333 plate appearances. He's seen most of his playing time at third base this year, but the versatile defender could move around the diamond if manager Torey Lovullo opts to get the hot-hitting Emmanuel Rivera in the lineup more often.
CBS Sports
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Held out for first time this month
Kim is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim is riding a six-game hitting streak and has doubled in five straight appearances, but he also started the last 21 games, so manager Bob Melvin decided it was time for a day off. Jake Cronenworth will man the shortstop position Sunday for the Padres.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting Monday
Dozier is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Twins. Dozier will get a breather after he he went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts over the final two games of the series with the Dodgers. Nate Eaton will take over in right field and bat sixth in the series opener.
Comments / 0