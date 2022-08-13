Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed
Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
CBS Sports
Chad Beebe: Cut by Texans
Beebe was released by Houston on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Beebe landed with the Texans in June after sitting out the entirety of last season due to a foot injury. The fifth-year wideout recorded a career-high 20 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns over 14 games with Minnesota in 2020, and he will now look to carve out a role elsewhere this preseason.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finally getting work with Murray
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (wrist) practiced for the first time together since the start of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Both players have dealt with injuries in camp, with Brown getting back on the field last week, which...
CBS Sports
Rams' Cam Akers: No timetable for return to practice
Coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that he doesn't have a timeline for when Akers and Darrell Henderson -- who are both dealing with soft-tissue injuries -- can return to practice, noting, "It could be anywhere between two days, one day, a week," Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. Though McVay's estimate...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Falcons' Auden Tate: Working with backups
Tate played 14 offensive snaps and caught one of two targets for seven yards during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Tate worked with the backups and isn't projected to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster, per Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. Many believed that if Tate stayed healthy he'd be competing for one of the top spots on the depth chart, but he now finds himself near the bottom after strong showings from Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge. There's still plenty of preseason left, but Tate will have to prove he's still capable of what he showed with Cincinnati in 2019, when he finished with 40 catches and 575 yards across 12 appearances.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Sean Mannion: Fills in as starter
Mannion got the start under center in place of Kirk Cousins (rest) in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders, going eight of 12 for 79 yards in the 26-20 loss. Mannion split reps with Kellen Mond (as expected), but it was the latter who was able to post the gaudier stat line (119 yards and two touchdowns), albeit against the Raiders' backup defenders in the second half of the exhibition. This is still undoubtedly Kirk Cousins' team, so Mannion and Mond will compete to be the veteran's backup in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Returns to practice Monday
Peters (knee) was activated of the active/PUP list and returned to practice Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. Peters suffered a torn ACL right before the start of the 2021 regular season, but he appears to be on track to return a year later. The 2015 first-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before returning to game action, but with Week 1 a month away, he should have plenty of time to knock the rust off.
CBS Sports
T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals
McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
CBS Sports
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ineffective in preseason debut
Jones carried the ball four times for just one yard in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears. Jones has been working as the team's No. 2 running back in camp, and it played out that way against the Bears. Jones' first carry didn't come until the team's third series, and he wasn't able to do much with his limited touches.
Super 11: Treyaun Webb's legacy in Jacksonville is unfinished ahead of his senior season
Treyaun Webb leaned back in his chair, staring at the wall while looking for an answer to the question he was just asked. You could see the gears turning in his mind as he tried to find a truthful response. “I thought about that a couple days ago when I was sitting in...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
CBS Sports
Devon Williams: Let go by Ravens
Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. If he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers, he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement down the line.
CBS Sports
Bills' Case Keenum: Rough debut for Buffalo
Keenum completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards with no TD passes and two interceptions in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. While those numbers are rough on their own, Keenum also lost a fumble and was sacked six times, and his 33.3 rating paled in comparison to teammate Matt Barkley's 86.1 figure. Keenum was brought in to be the main backup to Josh Allen, and it's doubtful the Bills would punt on that plan after just one lousy preseason performance, but Keenum will have to at least show something better over the last two preseason games.
CBS Sports
Mets' Deven Marrero: Returns to big leagues
Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. This marks Marrero's first chance of the 2022 season to see action in the big leagues. He appeared in 10 contests a year ago with Miami, going 3-for-16 with a homer and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Netane Muti: Recovering from procedure
Muti (knee) is week-to-week after recently undergoing surgery, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. It's a discouraging sign for Muti, who was already likely on the outside looking in at a starting spot on Denver's offensive line. He'll provide a solid boost to the Broncos' depth at guard whenever he returns, but Graham Glasgow and Ben Braden should see an uptick in reps for now.
CBS Sports
Angels' David Fletcher: Departs with bruised foot
Fletcher was removed from Monday's game against the Mariners due to a left foot contusion, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher managed to remain in the game after fouling a ball off his foot, but he was lifted prior to his next at-bat. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Henry Black: Four tackles in preseason opener
Black recorded four tackles across 31 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Black signed a contract with the Falcons in July after a short stint with the Giants, but he has an uphill battle to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. The undrafted safety out of Baylor appeared in 17 games for the Packers last year and totaled 38 tackles and one interception across 248 defensive snaps.
