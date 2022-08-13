Read full article on original website
Michigan football opponent preview, final score prediction: Penn State
Previewing Penn State and picking an early final score for Michigan Wolverines football's seventh game of the season (Oct. 15 at The Big House).
Michigan football gets commitment from dynamic athlete
It’s been something of a slow stretch for Michigan football recruiting. Late July heated up, but it has otherwise been relatively quiet on the trail. Saturday put a quick stop to that, however. The Wolverines secured a pledge from an athlete who visited just weeks ago. Zack Marshall, a...
Payton Thorne mic'd up: Michigan State drops incredible behind-the-scenes look of Spartans QB
Payton Thorne burst onto the season as a breakout star for Michigan State in 2021. Now, Thorne is looking to make another jump with the Spartans. During his first season as a starter, Thorne threw for over 3,200 yards with 31 total touchdowns. Though he was impressive, the biggest concern with Thorne entering 2022 is improving on a 60% completion rate and 11 interceptions from last season.
Top Michigan football target to make college decision on Monday
Michigan football added a new player to its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday when three-star athlete Zack Marshall committed to the Wolverines. With the addition of the projected tight end at the next level, the maize and blue are sitting at 14 commitments for the 2023 cycle. That number has...
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Ohio State football game for 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series begins today with Ohio State. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. The 2021 Buckeyes were built on the same concept as the previous 2 national...
Pitt football ranked No. 17 in opening AP poll
Just over two weeks out from kick off of a new college football season, the Pitt Panthers aim to defend their ACC title. Before games can begin, however, the teams across the nation need to be given official rankings
Michigan football looking to build off last season in Harbaugh’s eighth year as head coach
Jim Harbaugh’s eighth team is his first at Michigan that is coming off a win over Ohio State. The Wolverines’ new challenge is to knockoff the archrival Buckeyes on the road for the first time since 2000. Before that, though, they will try to beat Michigan State at the Big House for the first time in three tries.
Michigan football ranked eighth in preseason AP poll
The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 rankings for the 2022 campaign, and Michigan Wolverines football stands No. 8. The Maize and Blue are behind Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Utah. • Jesse Minter: This Michigan defense is not the Vanderbilt defense. • Michigan...
