East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Payton Thorne mic'd up: Michigan State drops incredible behind-the-scenes look of Spartans QB

Payton Thorne burst onto the season as a breakout star for Michigan State in 2021. Now, Thorne is looking to make another jump with the Spartans. During his first season as a starter, Thorne threw for over 3,200 yards with 31 total touchdowns. Though he was impressive, the biggest concern with Thorne entering 2022 is improving on a 60% completion rate and 11 interceptions from last season.
On3.com

Michigan football ranked eighth in preseason AP poll

The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 rankings for the 2022 campaign, and Michigan Wolverines football stands No. 8. The Maize and Blue are behind Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Utah. • Jesse Minter: This Michigan defense is not the Vanderbilt defense. • Michigan...
