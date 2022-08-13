Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 15-21): ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 15-21.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 11
The final season of the teen fantasy series Locke & Key dropped yesterday, and it's not surprising to see it at No. 3 on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular TV shows list. People love teen shows! It helps that people were sad about this show ending and really wanted to see how it wrapped up. Locke & Key is one of two new additions today; the other is Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking, a reality show in which an eccentric matchmaker sets eccentric people up on dates, coming in at No. 8. Again, kind of a no-brainer: People love dating shows!
tvinsider.com
‘Grantchester’s Tom Brittney on That Surprising Finale: ‘We Had as Much Secrecy as Marvel’
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grantchester Season 7 finale.]. The vicar of Grantchester is a bachelor no more. In a whirlwind season finale of the Masterpiece Mystery! series on PBS, Tom Brittney’s young and restless reverend, Will Davenport, married Charlotte Ritchie’s spirited widow, Bonnie Evans. The wedding was filmed on location in the English village where the show is set, and Brittney tells TV Insider that it took some subterfuge to keep the surprise ending under wraps.
tvinsider.com
How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock
After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
ComicBook
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
tvinsider.com
‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series
We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
tvinsider.com
John Wick Prequel ‘The Continental’ Moving to Peacock
The John Wick prequel series originally set for Starz will have a new home when it premieres in 2023. Peacock and Lionsgate have announced a multi-year deal for The Continental, the three-part special event based on the blockbuster action franchise, John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves. (John Wick: Chapter Four is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide in March 2023. ) The series will explore the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge for assassins.
tvinsider.com
‘Major Crimes’ Turns 10: Where’s the Cast Now?
A decade ago now — on August 13, 2012 — TNT’s police procedural The Closer ended and the spinoff Major Crimes began, with Mary McDonnell’s Sharon Rayder taking over for Kyra Sedgwick’s Brenda Leigh Johnson as head of the Major Crimes Division and many stars of The Closer reprising their LAPD roles on the new show.
Collider
Netflix Tests New 4-Day, 2-Episode Release Strategy with Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’
Netflix has announced the release dates of Cabinet of Curiosities, the upcoming horror anthology series from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The full eight-episode series will not be debuting together, however, as it will be staggered over four days, which falls in line with the streaming service's change in release strategy for its original content.
Collider
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
tvinsider.com
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Teaser: See Louis & Lestat’s Gothic Romance Begin (VIDEO)
It’s been far too long since an adult vampire drama scintillated TV screens. AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire is here to fix that. Premiering October 2 on AMC and AMC+, Anne Rice’s groundbreaking novel is getting a new interpretation with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as his maker, Lestat de Lioncourt, bringing the genre back to prestige TV dramas after True Blood ended in 2014.
‘Secret Headquarters’ Review: Owen Wilson Stars in Paramount+’s Routine Kid Fantasy Flick
In The Adam Project, a disposable Netflix feature probably watched by a squillion people earlier this year despite a plot so contorted it was basically a sleep aid, young actor Walker Scobell played a kid bruised by the inattention of a workaholic dad who then died, compounding the hurt. The boy’s perception shifted after a time-space wormhole brought him face to face with his grownup self, also shedding light on his father’s integrity. Scobell again plays a disgruntled son given a sci-fi shakeup in another empty-calorie adventure, Secret Headquarters, though it’s perhaps a small mercy this time that instead of...
Netflix Summer 2022: See the Full List of Shows, Movies Coming in August
August and the dog days of summer are already here, which means a new programming slate is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look. First off, Netflix’s The Sandman will slip into your dreams. The new series...
tvinsider.com
‘Shantaram’: Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at Charlie Hunnam, Sets Premiere Date
Apple TV+ is unveiling its first look at Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming drama series Shantaram which is set to premiere Friday, October 14. Based on Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel, Shantaram is described as a cinematic love story that’s coupled with a thrilling and epic adventure following one man’s journey to redemption through a country that changes his life. The 12-episode first season will debut with three installments on October 14 with one new entry arriving each Friday through December 16.
TV Fanatic
Cabinet of Curiosities: Guillermo Del Toro's Horror Anthology Series Gets October Premiere
Netflix has a Halloween surprise in store for fans of Guillermo del Toro. The streaming service announced Monday that the Award-winning director's new series will see the light of day in October. The anthology will give fans two stories per day, beginning Tuesday, October 25. If you prefer to watch...
The 22 best movies of 2022 (so far)
Coming into 2022, there were many highly anticipated movies slated to come out. Luckily, the already released movies have mostly lived up to the hype! The period of halted productions and delayed movie releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic made many people more accustomed to streaming at home. However, the...
tvinsider.com
Garret Dillahunt Previews the Deal His Character Makes in ‘Sprung’
No one gets out of jail free in Greg Garcia’s (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) quirky, heartfelt comedy Sprung, about underdog inmates granted early release from a state co-ed prison at the pandemic’s onset. Bonus: It reunites Hope leads Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton. Dillahunt plays smart,...
