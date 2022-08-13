ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Large employers in downtown Hartford slash office space as hybrid work schedules take hold: ‘There will be more’

By Kenneth R. Gosselin, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
UnitedHealthcare plans to dramatically slash its office space in CityPlace I, at left, in downtown Hartford. STEPHEN DUNN/Hartford Courant/TNS

Two major employers in downtown Hartford are slashing how much office space they will lease in the city in the next year, another sign of the impact of the rise in the work-at-home option brought on by the pandemic.

The companies — health care giant UnitedHealthcare and financial services provider Prudential Financial — plan to reduce their leases by hundreds of thousands of feet, decisions that will ripple through a downtown where restaurants and other businesses have long depended on office workers as a major part of their customer base.

UnitedHealthcare did not return multiple calls for comment Friday, but sources familiar with the downsizing said the company plans to reduce its lease at CityPlace I to about one-tenth of its current 350,000 square feet.

CityPlace I is downtown Hartford’s marquee office tower and the city’s tallest. The owner of the 38-story skyscraper, Paradigm Properties of Boston, did not return calls for comment Friday.

Prudential Financial confirmed Friday it will make a significant cut at the 280 Trumbull St., One Commercial Plaza,, downsizing from the 250,000 square feet to about 25,000.

A spokesman said the decision to lease far less office space came as a result of both the adoption of a hybrid work schedule but also the sale of its retirement business, which had a large operation in downtown Hartford. As a result, Prudential needed far less space in the city.

The troubles faced by the office market come after the city hotel industry was hit hard earlier in the pandemic as business and leisure travel plummeted. One hotel, the Hilton on Trumbull Street, came close to closing, but a plan to convert the top floors into apartments is keeping the hotel open but under a different name.

The city’s convention business also was battered and, only now, is starting to pick up.

The dramatic reduction in large leases comes as the city is making strides in building its downtown residential population and success in leasing long empty storefronts.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the dramatic downsizings of office leases are “powerful pandemic aftershocks, and they are hitting the city hard.”

But Bronin said office lease rates in the city’s downtown are far more affordable than other cities and could represent an opportunity for Hartford.

“But there’s no question we’re facing a massive disruption in the office market, and that means we have to be all the more aggressive in accelerating residential development and supporting downtown retail, restaurants, sports, entertainment and culture,” Bronin said, in a text.

David Griggs, president of the MetroHartford Alliance , the region’s chamber of commerce, said the office downsizings are happening across the country, but not all hit as hard as Hartford.

“We have to come up with solutions for Hartford as to what do we do with this excess space because [UnitedHealthcare and Prudential] are just the latest,” Griggs said. “There will be more, and I don’t want to say that, but there will be more.”

Griggs, Bronin and other city leaders already have talked about the need to find different ways to draw people into a downtown long dependent on office workers. One way, they say, is through entertainment, pointing to gains that will make areas such as Pratt Street a destination.

Another is by building the downtown residential base where 2,800 rentals have been added in and around downtown since 2014. Some said Friday the conversion of former office space into those apartments will help soften the blow of downsizings but certainly not erase it completely.

There also has been push for the vision for making the city a center for innovation and a place fostering high-tech start-ups in a variety of industries.

But the reality of rising vacant office space is daunting. The effects of companies needing less space coming out of the pandemic with the emergence of the hybrid work schedule had already begun emerging in downtown Hartford.

Last month, the law firm Robinson+Cole said it planned to move from 120,000 square feet at 280 Trumbull St. to less than 75,000 square feet at One State Street, the Hartford Steam Boiler Building.

The owners of 20 Church St., the ‘Stilts Building’ are facing foreclosure on that office tower, amid the downsizing of tenants. But Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC, of Brooklyn, N.Y. said this week it was confident that it would avert foreclosure, having prospects for new tenants.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com .

Comments / 6

Int Inv
2d ago

It’s only been going on since 2020, did we not see this coming?? Hartford will need to focus on improving their own communities rather than catering to commuters and state workers.

Reply
2
 

WTNH

Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England

You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
