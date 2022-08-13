ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Monroe Center Block Party happening Saturday

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYNRb_0hG4hJiP00

If you're looking to have a little fun this weekend, consider heading to Monroe Center in Downtown Grand Rapids for a block party.

The block party is hosted by area businesses and will feature lots of fun things like outdoor games, sidewalk sales as well as discounts from a number of local shops. The party will also feature a wine showcase courtesy of House of Wine and Brick and Porter.

The party goes from 3 PM to 9 PM Saturday and is free to attend. It's happened at Monroe Center between Ionia and Division Avenue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Grand Rapids this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new coffee shop is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!. Scooter's Coffee aims to serve customers their cups of Joe quickly and conveniently from the parking lot of Plainfield Plaza. “Our model is going to be a drive-thru concept,” explains New Market Manager Becca...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Ionia, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

A Look Back at the Grand Opening of Eastbrook Mall

If you lived in Grand Rapids back in the 60s and 70s, you remember Eastbrook Mall, located on the northeast corner of the intersection of the East Beltline and 28th Street. It later was transformed into an open air strip mall in 2012 and 2013. Just recently there was news that the Shops at Centerpoint (it's new name after the transformation) was sold for $63.5 million. It was purchased by the Illinois based Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Downtown Grand#Outdoor Games#Discounts#Monroe Center Block Party#Division Avenue
MLive

Sleeping man injured when gunshots fired at Grand Rapids house

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man told police he was sleeping when bullets struck his Northeast Grand Rapids residence, injuring him. Grand Rapids police said the injury was minor. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 on Clancy Avenue NE near Bradford Street. Officers discovered that multiple...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WOOD

Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Mastodon bones unearthed in Kent City

KENT CITY, Mich. — Road crews stumbled upon a major find in Kent City this week!. A set of mastodon bones were unearthed near an intersection along 22 Mile Road, according to Ken Yonker with the Kent County Drain Commission. Yonker tells FOX 17 contractors initially believed they had...
KENT CITY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy