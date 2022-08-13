Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers’ Schedule Wackiness: Next 14 Games to be Played Against Just 2 teams
The 2022 Dodgers schedule has had plenty of weirdness already, most notably playing the Giants just five times before the All-Star break and the Padres just seven, leaving 14 and 12 against San Francisco and San Diego, respectively, in the final 72 games of the season. But there is more...
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Hopes to Leave KBO for MLB, Prefers LA
For former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, it has been an up and down rollercoaster of a career. From the heights of stardom in LA to being unable to find a job with an MLB team to now being in his second season playing out of the states, the 31-year-old hit rock bottom in his baseball life. But he’s hoping to prove that things have changed — that he’s changed — and is ready for a return to the big leagues…
Dodgers: Doc Unconcerned with Tony Gonsolin’s Workload Affecting Him In Playoffs
By the numbers, Tony Gonsolin has been the Dodgers best starting pitcher. Tony, who earned his first All-Star selection this season after posting a 1.62 ERA in his first 16 starts, has been one of LA’s surprising stars on a roster chock full of established stars. Gonsolin carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning on Friday, and left the game with just one earned run in 6.2 IP. It’s mid-August and his ERA stands at 2.24.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Walker Buehler injury update: Dodgers ace to undergo season-ending elbow surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday that right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23. It's not yet known if Buehler's availability for 2023 Opening Day will be impacted. Buehler has not pitched in the majors since June 10, just days before he underwent an operation...
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Throws One of His Best Games Yet
While the Dodgers struggled to warm up at the plate on Sunday afternoon, top LA prospect Bobby Miller was throwing heat in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old, who is currently 8-8 this season, had one of his best outings since he was drafted by the Dodgers in 2020. Despite a...
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers 2022 MLB Draft Signing Bonuses Recap
The Los Angeles Dodgers added a plethora of new talent to the organization during the 2022 MLB Draft despite not making their first selection until No. 40. The pick dropped 10 spots as a result of the club exceeding the luxury tax threshold during the 2021 season. The Dodgers took...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers get bad news about ace Walker Buehler
The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped to get Walker Buehler back on the mound at some point before the end of the 2022 season. On Monday, we learned that will not be happening. The Dodgers announced that Buehler will undergo elbow surgery later this month that will end his 2022 season. The team did not provide any specifics regarding the nature of the surgery.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Returns From the Family Emergency List
The Dodgers are taking on the Brewers for the first game of their series tonight in Milwaukee. Los Angeles will send out Julio Urias to the mound to face off against Freddy Peralta, and these 2 teams will match up plenty of times over the next few weeks. They will play 7 games between now and next Wednesday.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, David Price & More Dodgers Visit Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium for the first time since 2014, manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a contingent from the team to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Hanser Alberto, Yency Almonte, Tyler Anderson, bullpen coach Josh...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Kansas City Royals Pay Tribute To Vin Scully Before Facing Dodgers
The Kansas City Royals became the latest team to pay their respects to the late Vin Scully with a tribute video prior to facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium. Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre then presented Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with a bouquet of blue...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Road Trip Continues At American Family Field
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with a road trip after having their 12-game winning streak snapped in a shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Even with the defeat, the Dodgers’ 19 wins since the All-Star break are the most in baseball and their...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 113 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .250 batting average with a .641 OPS, 2...
Dodgers: Taking a Patient Approach to Joey Gallo’s Mechanical Issues
The Dodgers trading for Joey Gallo at the trade deadline was a head-scratcher for some people. Gallo, a former All-Star with the Rangers, had been terrible in his year with the Yankees, and it seemed odd for the Dodgers to take on such a massive project in the middle of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
2022 MLB Postseason Schedule: Complete Wild Card To World Series Dates
The 2022 MLB postseason schedule begins Friday, Oct. 7, with the new Wild Card Series that are part of the expanded playoffs agreed to for the 2022-2026 MLB collective bargaining agreement. That calls for 12 teams now making the postseason, with eight needing to play a Wild Card Series. Both...
MLB・
Comments / 1