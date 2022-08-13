ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson has bone bruise

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sustained a bone bruise in his right knee during Friday night’s preseason opener in Philadelphia, The Athletic reported Saturday.

The ligaments are in “good shape” but the Jets are waiting on more tests on a potential meniscus injury to determine a timeline, per the report.

Wilson sustained the injury in the first quarter after rolling out of the pocket and scrambling to his right. He made a cut to evade an Eagles defender, lunged forward and came up limping.

He was taken to the locker room shortly after and replaced by Mike White. The Jets went on to win 24-21.

Prior to exiting the game, Wilson completed 3 of 5 passes for 23 yards with an interception. He added 7 yards on one carry.

Wilson, 23, is entering his second season with New York after recording 2,334 passing yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his rookie campaign. He missed four games with an injury to his right knee.

The Jets open the season at home on Sept. 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

