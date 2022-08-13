ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Does anyone know what they use the old WSR-57 weather station on Mexico road for in St. Peters? I know it was decommissioned in 1994 for the new Doppler technology...

Provel storage. Those tubes coming out the bottom go throughout St Charles county to supply provel to all of the Imos on this side of the river. I think the city just uses the building now. I believe they moved the rest of the NWS employees to the Missouri Research Park near Weldon Spring.
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
Fire @ The Highlands Amusement Park - Oakland Avenue - 1963

We were coming back to St. Louis from visiting my grandmother in Houston and stopped in Little Rock for lunch. Dad bought a newspaper because this was on the front page. My sisters and I were distraught because our grade school had the annual end of the school year picnic there. We'd have a parade and then the mad rush to the Highlands to grab a good picnic table with the families we were friends with. Our parents would all hang out with each other and us kids would dash around, riding rides and stopping by occasionally to check in with the folks and grab some yummy picnic food. After the Highlands burned, our school went to Sylvan Springs and Holiday Hills.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
biztoc.com

Global warming to cause a U.S. "Extreme Heat Belt," study warns

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios Visuals. A new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois, where the heat index could reach 125°F at least one day a year by 2053.
ILLINOIS STATE
recordpatriot.com

Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tractor-trailer involved in McKinley Bridge crash

ST. LOUIS – First responders are at the scene of a crash that has taken place on McKinley Bridge. The crash took place westbound on the Missouri side heading to downtown St. Louis around 8:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the area and showed that a semi-truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are involved in the crash as one person was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
KMOV

New area code coming to St. Louis, 314 numbers running out

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 314 area code is the identifying number for many St. Louisans, but that could be changing. Phone numbers with the 314 area code are running out, making 557 the new area code for people who come to St. Louis. Boost Mobile manager Jason Markham...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Elevate your home bar with these tips from The Famous Bar owner Mark Gray

The Famous Bar on Chippewa Street is known around South City for its award-winning Martinis and Bloody Marys, as well as its timeless, inviting atmosphere – complete with Art Deco features dating back to the 1930s. The person behind the bar – both literally and figuratively – is Mark Gray, a seasoned bartending pro with 40 years of experience who opened The Famous Bar in 1997. Creating inventive drinks for the bar is Gray’s favorite part about the business, and it’s a hobby you can explore in your own home – with the right tools. Gray recommends the following five essentials for your own at-home bar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

