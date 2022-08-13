Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm weather Monday, rain on Tuesday
Warm weather conditions on Monday in St. Louis. Rain on Tuesday coming into the area.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: A bit more warm and humid today
Upper 80s and a little more humid Sunday. Rain comes in Monday night and sticks around all day Tuesday.
Cloudy but dry Monday, scattered showers Tuesday morning
It’s a morning and afternoon of grey skies in the St. Louis area, but we’re staying dry for the time being. We may yet see some sunshine this afternoon but temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: humid weather Sunday, cooler next week
Humid weather continues in St. Louis Sunday. Cooler weather to begin on Monday.
Does anyone know what they use the old WSR-57 weather station on Mexico road for in St. Peters? I know it was decommissioned in 1994 for the new Doppler technology...
Provel storage. Those tubes coming out the bottom go throughout St Charles county to supply provel to all of the Imos on this side of the river. I think the city just uses the building now. I believe they moved the rest of the NWS employees to the Missouri Research Park near Weldon Spring.
New area code activated in STL, 314 numbers running out
A new area code, 557, has been activated in the St. Louis area for new customers. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced in February that the 314 area code would be exhausted in the third quarter of 2022.
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
Fire @ The Highlands Amusement Park - Oakland Avenue - 1963
We were coming back to St. Louis from visiting my grandmother in Houston and stopped in Little Rock for lunch. Dad bought a newspaper because this was on the front page. My sisters and I were distraught because our grade school had the annual end of the school year picnic there. We'd have a parade and then the mad rush to the Highlands to grab a good picnic table with the families we were friends with. Our parents would all hang out with each other and us kids would dash around, riding rides and stopping by occasionally to check in with the folks and grab some yummy picnic food. After the Highlands burned, our school went to Sylvan Springs and Holiday Hills.
biztoc.com
Global warming to cause a U.S. "Extreme Heat Belt," study warns
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios Visuals. A new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois, where the heat index could reach 125°F at least one day a year by 2053.
urbanreviewstl.com
Rethinking Interstate 64 (aka U.S. 40) In Midtown St. Louis, Between Compton & Grand
Regular readers know I have a strong dislike of the interstate highways that were forced through existing dense urban neighborhoods, destroying social networks and dividing neighborhoods. So it’s no surprise I’ve thought about I-64 in Midtown St. Louis for decades. It was August 2021 when I learned MoDOT...
recordpatriot.com
Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
FOX2now.com
Tractor-trailer involved in McKinley Bridge crash
ST. LOUIS – First responders are at the scene of a crash that has taken place on McKinley Bridge. The crash took place westbound on the Missouri side heading to downtown St. Louis around 8:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the area and showed that a semi-truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are involved in the crash as one person was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
KSDK
Blues at the Arch Festival returns to downtown St. Louis
The Blues at the Arch Festival returned to downtown this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year they packed the festival into one weekend.
KMOV
New area code coming to St. Louis, 314 numbers running out
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 314 area code is the identifying number for many St. Louisans, but that could be changing. Phone numbers with the 314 area code are running out, making 557 the new area code for people who come to St. Louis. Boost Mobile manager Jason Markham...
KSDK
Team Rubicon helps flood victims in St. Louis
Team Rubicon is a non-profit organization that responds to disasters and is helping those in St. Louis. They are working to repair the damage from the flooding.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Top Places in the St. Louis Area To Get Pasta, According to Yelp [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for pasta heaven, St. Louis has quite the scene. And luckily, Yelp has a few spots that have climbed their ranks to be in the top 20, letting us compile a list full of places that have been reviewed. Let us know if your favorite didn't make the list.
collinsvilledailynews.com
A hydropower proposal would change St. Louis power. It could also kill a giant river fish.
WEST ALTON — On the rocky banks of the Mississippi River two dozen miles north of St. Louis, there’s a clash brewing between clean energy and wildlife conservation, with both sides aiming to repair damage wrought by humans. On one hand, an Alabama company is working to turn...
feastmagazine.com
Elevate your home bar with these tips from The Famous Bar owner Mark Gray
The Famous Bar on Chippewa Street is known around South City for its award-winning Martinis and Bloody Marys, as well as its timeless, inviting atmosphere – complete with Art Deco features dating back to the 1930s. The person behind the bar – both literally and figuratively – is Mark Gray, a seasoned bartending pro with 40 years of experience who opened The Famous Bar in 1997. Creating inventive drinks for the bar is Gray’s favorite part about the business, and it’s a hobby you can explore in your own home – with the right tools. Gray recommends the following five essentials for your own at-home bar.
tncontentexchange.com
Brentwood businesses: Huge development on Manchester is a surprise. And the flooding?
BRENTWOOD — From the low-lying stretch of Manchester Road, just east of Brentwood Boulevard, Bob Story has spent 30 years growing Feather-Craft Fly Fishing into an established player in the industry. The company his father started in 1955 now has about 20 employees, a mail-order business with nationwide reach...
