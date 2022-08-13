We were coming back to St. Louis from visiting my grandmother in Houston and stopped in Little Rock for lunch. Dad bought a newspaper because this was on the front page. My sisters and I were distraught because our grade school had the annual end of the school year picnic there. We'd have a parade and then the mad rush to the Highlands to grab a good picnic table with the families we were friends with. Our parents would all hang out with each other and us kids would dash around, riding rides and stopping by occasionally to check in with the folks and grab some yummy picnic food. After the Highlands burned, our school went to Sylvan Springs and Holiday Hills.

