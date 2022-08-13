Rescuers respond to SOS signal from injured hiker near Hyalite Reservoir parking lot Friday

Read full article on original website
Traffic safety improvements taking shape in Big Sky
BIG SKY, Mont. - The MT 64 TIGER Grant project was awarded to Gallatin County in 2019 to make infrastructure improvements in the Big Sky area. After recently completing this season of construction, the surrounding community is witnessing the initial improvements take shape. The Big Sky community applied for the...
Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
Multi-vehicle crash closes both lanes on Highway 287 near Cameron
BELGRADE, Mont. - A multi-vehicle crash is closing both lanes Highway 287 at mile-marker 28 south of Cameron Friday. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook there are detours set up on Highway 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade, and I-15 to eastern Idaho. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Where to Find the Best Duck Ponds in Bozeman (and what to feed the ducks)
Grab some frozen peas (not bread!) and enjoy these duck ponds in the Bozeman area. Sometimes it's nice to be a kid again and relax aside a good duck pond. I've always enjoyed watching them doing their duck things, along with other birds that make our area ponds their home. Herons and cranes are an added bonus in my book but I'm not picky. I visit our duck ponds just to chill out for a few minutes...whatever wildlife is there at the time is fine with me.
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
Gallatin County Detention Center in need of nurses
“We usually have several applications when we have an opening, and we have not had any since October,” Young said.
Near record temperatures possible by midweek, storms by late week
With a broad ridge of high pressure in control, we've got mostly dry skies and hot temperatures for the majority of the week. Today & tomorrow we'll see temperatures mainly into the 90s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the 90s and low 100s. Near record highs are forecast for Missoula and MSU Bozeman. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s this week.
BPD arrest and charge Big Timber teen with casino armed robbery
Billings Police have arrested a 19-year-old from the Big Timber area for the armed robbery at the Gold Dust Casino early Monday morning. BPD Street Crimes Unit arrested and charged Marshall Dammann, in connection with this armed robbery, BPD Lt. Lennick said. Police charging documents state he demanded money at...
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
Do You Recognize This Little Criminal? Montanans Are Fed Up!
As Bozeman grows, like any other city, the crime rate will also increase. It's just a really sad statistic that goes with population increase. Recently there has been a string of break-ins on the north side of Bozeman. This has been happening for the last month or so, and like the rest of the community, I'm over it. There are certain things in life that really tick me off, and stealing from people is one of them.
One Bozeman Business That Is Still Missed Today
This business was a place for kids and adults could enjoy, and we still miss it to this day. Bozeman businesses have closed down due to staffing issues or the ramifications from COVID-19 over the past couple years. One spot that's been closed for a while, and many locals still miss this place today.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.
We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
Food And Fun Results In Sold Out Event For Fundraiser In Bozeman.
Once a year the folks over at Warriors and Quiet Waters put on an event that is without a doubt, one of the best times you will have all year long. Of course, we're talking about the annual Warrior Taste Fest, which is an evening dedicated to food, drink, art, and raising money for Warriors and Quiet Waters. This year's event happened this past weekend over at the Gallatin Country Fairgrounds and was sold out.
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
