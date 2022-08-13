ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

click orlando

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
Sanford, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Two women arrested on drug charges at Berry Park

Two women were arrested on drug charges after they were caught in a closed Leesburg city park early Sunday. Erica Lyn Davis, 39, of 2122 Mara Court in Leesburg, and 44-year-old Kelly Shawn Floyd, of Bushnell, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. At 12:38...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
COCOA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
WILDWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
CBS 42

Victim of robbery near Cheaha State Park identified

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of an attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning has been identified. Clay County coroner Dale Rush identified the victim as Adam Simjee, 22, from Apopka, FL on Monday. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Simjee was shot and killed on a National Forest Service Road due […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
click orlando

Clermont police bodycam video released in police shooting of 81-year-old man

CLERMONT, Fla. – Video released by the Clermont Police Dept. Friday shows the police interaction with an 81-year-old man who allegedly prompted a shootout with police. The incident happened Aug. 6 at a mobile home complex along West State Road 50. Police said firefighters and paramedics had responded to the home earlier in the day and were shot at, causing police to go to the home.
CLERMONT, FL

