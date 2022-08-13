Read full article on original website
Orlando police searching for shooter after man found lying in road
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a shooter after they found a man shot in the middle of a road. Police were called out to Signal Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When officers arrived they found the...
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
click orlando
Son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina arrested on DUI charge, found asleep at wheel, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s 27-year-old son was arrested Sunday night on a DUI charge after being found asleep at the wheel of a car on the side of a Winter Garden road, police said. According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to a...
Flagler County woman accused of handcuffing daughter to car’s steering wheel
PALM COAST, Fla. — Flagler County deputies said they are investigating a case of child abuse that happened Thursday. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Palm Coast resident Priscilla Florentino after they responded to reports of child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said their investigation began Thursday...
click orlando
Accused drug dealer arrested after accidentally calling Flagler County commissioner
PALM COAST, Fla. – An accused Flagler County drug dealer got a big surprise over the weekend when deputies say he accidentally texted a county commissioner to try to sell drugs. With elections around the corner, commissioner chair Joe Mullins said he’s been calling residents from his cell phone...
click orlando
Volusia County woman gets 12 years in prison in death of 5-month-old son
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old son, who was hit repeatedly and dropped on the floor when he wouldn’t stop crying. Stephanie Holly, 37, pleaded no contest to charges of neglect of a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida commissioner who went viral arguing with FHP trooper helps bust drug dealer, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins – whose mishaps went viral after he allegedly tried to beat a speeding ticket by telling the trooper who pulled him over, "I run this county" – has been credited with helping in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.
click orlando
Orlando police investigate shooting that hurt 1 near downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating after officers who followed the sound of gunfire near downtown Saturday evening located a man who had been shot. Patrol units reportedly found the man around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West South Street and Jernigan Avenue. The man...
leesburg-news.com
Two women arrested on drug charges at Berry Park
Two women were arrested on drug charges after they were caught in a closed Leesburg city park early Sunday. Erica Lyn Davis, 39, of 2122 Mara Court in Leesburg, and 44-year-old Kelly Shawn Floyd, of Bushnell, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. At 12:38...
WESH
Sentencing begins for man who killed Lake County deputy in 2005
The sentencing trial has begun for the man who killed a Lake County deputy back in 2005. Jason Wheeler was sentenced to death but it wasn't unanimous. And in 2016, the Supreme Court ruled it must be, so a new sentencing trial is taking place. Wheeler killed Deputy Wayne Koester...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman begging thieves to return her brother's ashes: 'Please bring my brother home'
ZELLWOOD, Fla. - A Florida woman said thieves broke into her home and stole money and most of her valuables, including her brother's remains. The family was planning to bury his ashes in Georgia, and she is begging whoever took her brother's ashes to return them. "I was over in...
click orlando
1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
Seminole County student arrested after kneeing SRO in groin, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A middle school student has been arrested on charges of battery, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. According to the arrest report, the student is accused of kneeing a school resource officer in the groin. Investigators said the incident happened Friday at Greenwood...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood
A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
WESH
3 firefighters hurt when firetruck crashes in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — Multiple firefighters have been injured in a crash in Brevard County. Officials say it happened Monday morning in the area of US-1 and Burkholm Road in Mims. The firetruck was returning from a call when it was hit by a pickup truck. FHP investigators say the...
click orlando
Woman arrested nearly a year after man found dead in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a 46-year-old man found dead last year, according to police. Investigators said they found a man, identified as Tarus Dontes Coleman, on Nov. 30, 2021, near the 700 block of South Ivey Lane. [TRENDING:...
Victim of robbery near Cheaha State Park identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of an attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning has been identified. Clay County coroner Dale Rush identified the victim as Adam Simjee, 22, from Apopka, FL on Monday. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Simjee was shot and killed on a National Forest Service Road due […]
click orlando
Clermont police bodycam video released in police shooting of 81-year-old man
CLERMONT, Fla. – Video released by the Clermont Police Dept. Friday shows the police interaction with an 81-year-old man who allegedly prompted a shootout with police. The incident happened Aug. 6 at a mobile home complex along West State Road 50. Police said firefighters and paramedics had responded to the home earlier in the day and were shot at, causing police to go to the home.
WESH
Clermont police release body cam footage after officers shoot elderly man accused of firing at medics
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police have released the body-worn camera footage that led up to officers shooting an elderly man who they said fired a gun at first responders. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. Clermont police chief Charles Broadway said in an update Friday...
