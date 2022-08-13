Police officers are the ‘victims’ of America’s nationwide crime surge: Former NYC police commissioner

Read full article on original website
Nothing but the truth
2d ago
Crimes surged in 2019 and 2020 being the worse homicide rate in over a century Once you have criminals in the Whitehouse getting away with crimes your going to see it played out in the rest of the country. Until these criminals are held accountable this violence will likely continue.
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saudi Arabian tourist robbed at gunpoint near Central Park
The 24-year-old tourist was at Fifth Avenue and East 59th Street around 4:30 a.m. when two men, also believed to be in their 20s, pulled a gun on him.
Teen stabbed outside Midtown Nike store following dispute with group
Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed outside a Nike store in Manhattan on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Man Punches Hispanic Woman in Face on 7-Train in Apparent Bias Attack in LIC
The police released a photo Saturday of a man who allegedly punched a 42-year-old Hispanic woman in the face—in an apparent bias attack–on a Manhattan-bound 7 train last month. The suspect allegedly approached the woman on the 7 train at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday July 2 as...
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
NYPD officer slashed by missing teen at Brooklyn subway station
The officer, a member of the housing bureau, was responding around 11:15 a.m. Sunday to a call from a mother who said her emotionally disturbed son was missing after threatening suicide by cop in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Staten Island arrests in alleged gang-linked, fire-mitigation extortion plot send shockwaves through industry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Weeks after the federal government announced charges against an alleged criminal network they say infiltrated the local fire cleanup and storage industry by means of force and intimidation, a man who works in the same field on Staten Island said he was shocked by the news in what he described as a “pretty regulated industry.”
TD Bank robber still at large after last striking in the Bronx
The notorious TD Bank robber is still on the run nearly two weeks after police say he struck last in the Bronx.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
Shots fired in Upper Manhattan
SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
qchron.com
Trio steals $8k worth of vitamins and meds, say police
Police are seeking the public’s help in finding up to three individuals who have robbed the pharmacy section of stores from Manhattan to College Point over the course of two weeks in July. On July 27 at around 1:30 p.m., the three stole an estimated $1,333 worth of medications...
americanmilitarynews.com
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NYPD: Teen wanted for robbing 14-year-old on 2 train in the Bronx
Police are looking for a teenager in connection to a robbery at the 174th Street Station on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC teachers accused of using fake vaccination cards to be brought back on payroll
The Department of Education will bring 82 teachers who were suspended without pay pending an investigation into whether they used fake COVID-19 vaccination cards back on the payroll.
Co-op City residents remember late cab driver as beloved, active community member
It was a somber mood at the home of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah as family and community members stopped by to pay their respects.
NBC New York
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station
A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials
EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah dropped off […]
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges
Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
Taxi drivers rally after passengers accused of beating driver to death
NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying to support his family, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," Abigail Barwuah said.The widow of Kutin Gyimah could not hold back her tears while talking about her beloved husband, who was killed in Far Rockaway."He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right...
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
Police say the Housing Authority officer had chased an emotionally disturbed man into the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenue station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
NBC New York
Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops
Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
Fox News
778K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4