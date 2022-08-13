ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Ten Hag
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis

Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
The US Sun

Man Utd battling Chelsea in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer race with Erik ten Hag desperate for ex-Arsenal striker

MANCHESTER UNITED are battling Chelsea to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Red Devils are desperate for attacking reinforcements and have now turned their attention to the former Arsenal captain. United considered a move for Aubemeyang when he left the Emirates Stadium under a cloud in January. And the uncertainty over Cristiano...
SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
BBC

Transfer news: Man Utd join race for Caicedo

Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror), external. Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Manchester United to rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the...
90min

