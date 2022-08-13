Read full article on original website
Manchester United Players Punished by Erik Ten Hag After Brentford Defeat
During an unplanned training session this morning, the Manchester United manager issued a symbolic punishment upon the first team squad.
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Manchester United Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Send 'SOS' To Club Hierarchy Regarding New Signings
A group of Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have sent an "SOS" to the club's hierarchy regarding making new signings, according to a report.
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about Man Utd live on Sky Sports gets incredibly heated
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about the state of Manchester United live on Sky Sports has gone viral. The Red Devils were thumped 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since 1992. United legend Neville called...
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
SkySports
Gary Neville says Man Utd like U9s in Brentford thrashing, adding 'transfer strategy difficult to forgive'
Gary Neville has described Manchester United's performance in their shambolic 4-0 defeat at Brentford as like watching "men against U9s". Neville also described the club's delay in strengthening Erik ten Hag's squad as "difficult to forgive". The 13-time Premier League champions were humbled by the Bees as they recorded their...
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis
Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's De Jong bid expires; Mbappe fumes over Neymar stay
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Frenkie de Jong, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bernardo Silva & more.
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
Man Utd CRISIS as ‘huge dressing room row’ erupts before Brentford with stars wanting out and split on Maguire captaincy
MANCHESTER UNITED stars were reportedly involved in a HUGE dressing room row prior to their 4-0 defeat against Brentford. The Red Devils were humiliated in West London on Saturday as they shipped in four first half goals against Thomas Frank's side. A furious Erik ten Hag made his squad report...
David De Gea makes Man Utd pledge following Brentford horror show
David De Gea has vowed that Man Utd will put their lives into getting the team back on track.
Man Utd battling Chelsea in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer race with Erik ten Hag desperate for ex-Arsenal striker
MANCHESTER UNITED are battling Chelsea to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Red Devils are desperate for attacking reinforcements and have now turned their attention to the former Arsenal captain. United considered a move for Aubemeyang when he left the Emirates Stadium under a cloud in January. And the uncertainty over Cristiano...
Jurgen Klopp laughs off pre-season critics of Darwin Nunez
Jurgen Klopp pokes fun at critics of Darwin Nunez after his first pre-season game.
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd join race for Caicedo
Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror), external. Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Manchester United to rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the...
Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel reveals handshake bust-up with Antonio Conte started as Spurs boss wouldn’t look into his eyes
THOMAS TUCHEL revealed he clashed with Antonio Conte because the Italian refused to look him in the eye during their full-time handshake. The pair came face to face after Tottenham's first goal and went at it again at the end of the match - with Tuchel refusing to let Conte's hand go.
'Some Things Are Not Allowed' - Manchester United And England Winger Jadon Sancho On Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has spoken about new manager Erik Ten Hag, saying that under him certain things are "Not allowed".
