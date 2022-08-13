ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Grant Postponing Tour Dates, As Initial Injury Reports Downplayed Severe Injury

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Hvhl_0hG4fPGT00

Amy Grant suffered a concussion and was unconscious for ten minutes after falling during a July bike ride, according to reports.

The singer announced Friday that her remaining tour dates for the summer and early fall would be postponed as a consequence.

Initial reports indicated Grant suffered “cuts and abrasions” in her fall. News of the concussion puts a new spin on what occurred, and explains why an ambulance and the subsequent postponement of husband Vince Gill’s tour dates happened.

“Friends, we regretfully need to postpone Amy’s previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to Amy needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussionsustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022,” her team wrote in a statement.

Grant previously postponed August shows immediately after the accident. All postponed dates will be rescheduled for February through April 2023, the statement said.

“Amy is getting stronger every day,” Grant’s manager Jennifer Cooke said in the statement. “Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates.”

She added, “Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you.”

Grant is scheduled to be feted with Kennedy Center Honors later this year.

The singer is considered one of the most important artists in Contemporary Christian music. Her self-titled album in 1977 was a major release, and her influence grew into a pop music crossover in 1985. Her hits include “Find a Way,” “Baby Baby,” and “Every Heartbeat.”

Comments / 19

Candie
2d ago

Maybe she’s to old to ride a bike, I’m not as good as I used to be, and the older we get the harder it is to recover ! Hope her recovery is quick

Reply(1)
10
KYWAN WEBSTER
1d ago

It's the 🚲 accident & honestly older people don't need to be doing that at all unless it's on a exercise 🚲 like the one at the gym!!!

Reply
4
Karen Andersen
1d ago

f y'all. I'm 60 and rode 1000 miles last year. street and trail. on track for more this year.

Reply(1)
6
 

