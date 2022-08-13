ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
The best way to unclog every drain in your home

There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
These 3 Bob Mistakes Add Years To Your Look, According To Celeb Stylists

When it comes to classic, anti-aging haircuts, few things are as tried and true as a timeless bob. This length helps to add volume, lifts your face, and still leaves room for some fun and flirty styling. However, not all bobs are created equally; just as with any other haircut, there are several ways to go wrong with this style that could actually add years to your look, rather than doing the opposite. Luckily, we’ve got your back with some expert advice.
3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

