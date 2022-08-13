Read full article on original website
Related
Interior designers share the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The bear that returned to kill a woman after she scared it away showed rare 'predatory' behavior. Here's the best way to avoid any bear attack.
A woman was killed last year in Montana in a rare grizzly bear attack after first scaring it away. A grizzly management specialist said the bear likely returned to the camp because there was food. Properly securing food is a reliable way to decrease the likelihood of drawing in a...
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
The best way to unclog every drain in your home
There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
These 3 Bob Mistakes Add Years To Your Look, According To Celeb Stylists
When it comes to classic, anti-aging haircuts, few things are as tried and true as a timeless bob. This length helps to add volume, lifts your face, and still leaves room for some fun and flirty styling. However, not all bobs are created equally; just as with any other haircut, there are several ways to go wrong with this style that could actually add years to your look, rather than doing the opposite. Luckily, we’ve got your back with some expert advice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly
This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
I’m a cleaning expert – the ten tips I swear by to get your house clean quickly even if you hate cleaning
NOBODY enjoys cleaning, especially during the hot weather. But a cleaning expert has revealed her top ten tips to get the job done quickly even if cleaning is the last thing you want to do. Melissa Maker, from the US, knows everything about cleaning as a professional house cleaner and...
Tennant has putrid smell in apartment building, landlord finds week old defrosting chicken is the culprit
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked for a a toy store that was owned by a certifiably crazy man named Edmund.
The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale
Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
I’m a home expert and you’ve been storing your bread all wrong – my 6p trick stops it going mouldy
THERE’S nothing more annoying than going to make a sandwich and finding that your bread has gone mouldy. But now, thanks to consumer expert Tom Church, there’s a cheap hack to avoid this happening to you. And no, it’s not putting your bread in the freezer. Speaking...
I've tested dozens of denim brands as a style editor, but I pretty much only buy jeans from this one affordable brand
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Good jeans can feel impossible to shop for. Trying new brands is always a total crapshoot, and it can be really hard to get the fit right when the same size is so different from brand to brand.
I’m a hair expert, you’ve been applying conditioner wrong – why you need to get out of the shower before you put it on
THE last thing we’d think about doing when washing our hair is stepping out of the shower. But, according to one hair expert, that’s exactly what we should be doing in between applying shampoo and conditioner. Freelance hairdresser Rachel Valentine, who can be found on TikTok at @rachelvalentinehair,...
I’m a laundry pro – there’s a reason your clothes stink and it’s especially bad in summer, here’s how to fix them
DOES every outfit in your closet seem to take on a musty smell during the summer?. There's a reason: summer activities and weather create the perfect conditions for clothes to turn damp, stale, and mildewy. Luckily, experts know some easy solutions. According to the laundry experts at LifeHacker, during the...
The Real Reason Kitchen Cabinets Don't Go Up To The Ceiling
Kitchen cabinets come in all different shapes and sizes, with some reaching the ceiling. Here is the reason why some kitchen cabinets don't go to the ceiling.
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
How To Make A Statement With Your Dining Room
If you're looking for ways to make your dining room stand out from the rest of your home, these ideas could be just the inspiration you need!
House Digest
New York, NY
59K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0