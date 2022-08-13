Read full article on original website
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
Several statewide offices contested in Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection while more competitive Republican primary races have shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction in Wyoming on Tuesday. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to Republicans, with just two...
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
