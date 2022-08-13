ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SFGate

Norway Kills Freya, a 1,300-Pound Walrus Who Delighted Onlookers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwegian authorities killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya on Sunday who had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers, saying that moving her was “too high risk.”. “In the...
Fox News

What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens

Laboratory tests following a mass die-off of fish in the Oder River detected high levels of salinity but no mercury poisoning its waters, Poland’s environment minister said Saturday as the mystery continued as to what killed tons of fish in Central Europe. Anna Moskwa, the minister of climate and...
SFGate

US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington, the South’s military said Tuesday.
WWD

On Holding Notches Largest Quarterly Sales in Its History

On Holding continued to outperform in the second quarter as the Swiss running shoe brand bucked macroeconomic struggles to report the highest quarterly net sales in its history. The sales increase of 66.6 percent to 291.7 million Swiss francs in the period ended June 30 came despite supply chain issues...
Time Out Global

The guide to New Caledonia for every type of traveller

We think this South Pacific paradise should be on your bucket list. Borders are open and everyone is travelling – it's pure revenge for the two years of pandemic lockdown. If you don't want to join the masses heading for tourist hotspots like Europe, UK, US and South Korea, then here's a little-known archipelago in the South Pacific to put on your travel bucket list.
Variety

‘Dad’s Lullaby,’ ‘Between Revolutions’ Win Docu Talent Awards at Sarajevo

Ukrainian documentary “Dad’s Lullaby” and Romania’s “Between Revolutions” won the Docu Talent Awards, chosen from a field of nine documentary features from Central and Eastern Europe, at the Sarajevo Film Festival on Monday. The Docu Talent Award for the most promising project went to “Dad’s Lullaby” (pictured, above), directed and produced by Lesia Diak. It tells the story of a Ukrainian veteran who returns home burnt out and traumatized from war but hoping to find peace for himself and his family. The jury described it as “a heartfelt depiction of a life under impossible circumstances,” adding: “Such a personal story is...
AFP

French experts ponder plan to transport whale back to sea

Experts are looking at a plan to transport a malnourished beluga whale that has swum up France's River Seine back to sea before its health deteriorates any further, officials said Monday. Members of environmental group Sea Shepherd monitoring the whale said Monday that it was no longer swimming up-river.
cruisefever.net

Viking’s Newest Ship Begins Cruising on the Mekong River

Viking newest river cruise ship, Viking Saigon, began its inaugural season of sailing on the Mekong River in Southeast Asia. Viking Saigon is an 80 passenger ship that is custom built for cruises on the Mekong River. The new ship sails between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Mỹ Tho, Vietnam as part of the cruise line’s popular 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary. With the 2022-2023 season now underway, regular sailing dates are available through March 2023; the 2023-2024 season begins in July 2023.
BBC

Skellig Michael: 'I like the solitude and peace of the island'

For the last 34 years, Pat O'Shea has looked after a rocky island that once housed a monastic settlement, was attacked by Vikings, and is beloved by Star Wars fans. Each Monday between April and October, he steps out of his house, looks across the rugged expanse of County Kerry and to the Atlantic Ocean beyond.
