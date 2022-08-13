Read full article on original website
"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help
A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Norway Kills Freya, a 1,300-Pound Walrus Who Delighted Onlookers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwegian authorities killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya on Sunday who had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers, saying that moving her was “too high risk.”. “In the...
Inside Dubai ruler’s £300million superyacht with helipad for Black Hawk chopper, nightclub and submarine garage
ONE of the world's biggest superyachts boasts a helipad big enough for a Black Hawk chopper - and even a garage for a fleet of submarines. The luxurious £300million vessel belongs to Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and drips with luxury over seven luxurious storeys. The...
US official says Solomon Islands leader ‘missed opportunity’
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China.
What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens
Laboratory tests following a mass die-off of fish in the Oder River detected high levels of salinity but no mercury poisoning its waters, Poland’s environment minister said Saturday as the mystery continued as to what killed tons of fish in Central Europe. Anna Moskwa, the minister of climate and...
US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington, the South’s military said Tuesday.
Several Swimmers Were Savagely Maimed by Sharks at a Popular Red Sea Resort in 2010
In a series of attacks described as unprecedented by shark experts, a number of tourists suffered grievous injuries and even death at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. Following the shark attacks, the beaches were closed to tourists for a week while authorities hunted down and killed the sharks.
Migrant search and rescue in third day off Greek islands
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A search and rescue operation was conducted on Friday for a third day for migrants reported missing after their boat capsized south of the Greek island of Rhodes, the coast guard said Friday. A Greek frigate and three merchant ships were searching the area roughly...
Greece: Dozens still missing after migrant boat sinks
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greek authorities say a search and rescue operation is ongoing for a second day for dozens of migrants missing after the boat they were on sank in rough seas off a southeastern Greek island. A Greek navy vessel and three nearby merchant ships...
On Holding Notches Largest Quarterly Sales in Its History
On Holding continued to outperform in the second quarter as the Swiss running shoe brand bucked macroeconomic struggles to report the highest quarterly net sales in its history. The sales increase of 66.6 percent to 291.7 million Swiss francs in the period ended June 30 came despite supply chain issues...
The guide to New Caledonia for every type of traveller
We think this South Pacific paradise should be on your bucket list. Borders are open and everyone is travelling – it's pure revenge for the two years of pandemic lockdown. If you don't want to join the masses heading for tourist hotspots like Europe, UK, US and South Korea, then here's a little-known archipelago in the South Pacific to put on your travel bucket list.
‘Dad’s Lullaby,’ ‘Between Revolutions’ Win Docu Talent Awards at Sarajevo
Ukrainian documentary “Dad’s Lullaby” and Romania’s “Between Revolutions” won the Docu Talent Awards, chosen from a field of nine documentary features from Central and Eastern Europe, at the Sarajevo Film Festival on Monday. The Docu Talent Award for the most promising project went to “Dad’s Lullaby” (pictured, above), directed and produced by Lesia Diak. It tells the story of a Ukrainian veteran who returns home burnt out and traumatized from war but hoping to find peace for himself and his family. The jury described it as “a heartfelt depiction of a life under impossible circumstances,” adding: “Such a personal story is...
French experts ponder plan to transport whale back to sea
Experts are looking at a plan to transport a malnourished beluga whale that has swum up France's River Seine back to sea before its health deteriorates any further, officials said Monday. Members of environmental group Sea Shepherd monitoring the whale said Monday that it was no longer swimming up-river.
Dead fish in River Oder on Polish/German border spur contamination probe
WARSAW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tonnes of dead fish have been hauled out of the River Oder, which flows along part of Poland's border with Germany, and officials warned people not to enter the water while the Polish government pledged to investigate possible contamination.
Viking’s Newest Ship Begins Cruising on the Mekong River
Viking newest river cruise ship, Viking Saigon, began its inaugural season of sailing on the Mekong River in Southeast Asia. Viking Saigon is an 80 passenger ship that is custom built for cruises on the Mekong River. The new ship sails between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Mỹ Tho, Vietnam as part of the cruise line’s popular 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary. With the 2022-2023 season now underway, regular sailing dates are available through March 2023; the 2023-2024 season begins in July 2023.
Skellig Michael: 'I like the solitude and peace of the island'
For the last 34 years, Pat O'Shea has looked after a rocky island that once housed a monastic settlement, was attacked by Vikings, and is beloved by Star Wars fans. Each Monday between April and October, he steps out of his house, looks across the rugged expanse of County Kerry and to the Atlantic Ocean beyond.
Freya the walrus put down after Norway officials warned of people getting too close
Norway's beloved Freya the walrus was euthanized due to health and safety risks, the country's Directorate of Fisheries warned on Thursday.
