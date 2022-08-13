Post Malone And Blake Shelton Covering Elvis’ “Blue Suede Shoes” Just Works

Post Malone is a straight up cool dude, there’s just no way around it.

The man knows his country and ain’t afraid to show it, while still dropping major rap albums and playing to literally as many fans as venues will let him have.

The guy is on top of the world.

Still, as we’ve seen time and time again, the man has range and is never afraid to jump out of his element to play some rock n’ roll.

The latest example the always great YouTube algorithm served up is from February of 2019, when he and Blake Shelton teamed up to cover one of Elvis’ most popular songs.

“Blue Suede Shoes” was originally a Carl Perkins song before Elvis did his version in 1956, which went to Number 2 on the Pop charts, but was the first song to be simultaneously on the US Pop, Country and R&B charts.

We’ve said it a million time, however much of this type of Post Malone is out there is how much we want. The guy rocks it, you just can’t help but long for that country album…

Maybe one day…

Post Malone Says “Nothing Stopping Him” From Recording A Country Album

We all know Post Malone is a big time country music fan.

The rapper grew up in the Dallas area, and he’s been seen jamming to John Michael Montgomery’s “Sold,” covered Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” with Billy Strings at one of his shows, said he wanted to do a song with George Strait, and hell, there’s been so many examples.

And we can’t forget his insanely good renditions of Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown,” and Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her” at Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” virtual benefit concert with Dwight Yoakam’s band.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, recently sat down with Howard Stern to discuss everything from his face tats, his new album, his new baby, and everything in between.

He also dropped some of the best words of advice I’ve ever heard:

“There was a point in my life where I was not happy with who I was, and I was a fucking turd and I sucked, and now I just want to be better every fucking day. All we can do is just don’t be a dickhead, that’s the golden rule.”

Don’t be a dickhead… Got it.

However, one of the most intriguing parts of the interview, was when he brought up his desire to record a country record.

He told Stern:

“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album on YouTube. I’m allowed to do that, I’m a human being.”

Stern then asked him why he hasn’t done it, and Post responded:

“I split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans.

And then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family. So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time.

If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a fucking country album.”

So, the question is…

Is it only a matter of time before we actually have the Post Malone country album we’ve all been dying for?

For the time being, check out Posty covering Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” on The Howard Stern Show:

He also talked about writing music on the shitter… in fact, he writes about 30% of all his songs on the can.

Amazing.

And speaking of that Sturgill cover…

“You Can Have The Crown”