Kettering, OH

WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Master Gardeners seek volunteers

SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

SICSA working to find animals forever homes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
1017thepoint.com

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES REPORTED IN OFFICER BURTON'S CONDITION

(Richmond, IN)--There’s been no significant change reported by the Richmond Police Department or family in the condition of RPD Officer Seara Burton. She remains in critical condition Monday morning at Miami Valley Hospital after being shot last Wednesday. Mayor Dave Snow talked about Seara during a prayer vigil attended by a thousand people on Friday night. "If you know Seara, she's an absolute warrior." Over the weekend, customers of numerous businesses donated to help Seara and her family. Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union is continuing to accept donations. On Sunday, Seara’s fiancé posted on social media to thank everyone for their support.
RICHMOND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Two companies expanding in Wayne County

A pair of companies in Wayne County is planning to expand operations, the EDC of Wayne County announced Monday. The projects from Vandor Corp. and Dot Transportation Inc. total $8.3 million in investment and the creation of more than 70 jobs. Vandor Group says it will add a new product...
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Few area schools plan to arm teachers

DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
WHIO Dayton

Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"

(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
DAYTON, OH

