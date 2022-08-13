Read full article on original website
Mercy Health’s Urbana Hospital receives five stars from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
URBANA — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated its overall hospital quality star ratings for 2022 and Mercy Health’s Urbana Hospital received a five-star rating. It was one of only 429 hospitals nationwide to be recognized with a rating of five stars. “I am extremely...
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
Master Gardeners seek volunteers
SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
SICSA working to find animals forever homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
Former humane society volunteer sentenced to 36 months after stealing nearly $731K from shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge sentenced a former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer to 36 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $731,000 from the shelter. Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing exactly $730,984.19 between June 2014...
NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES REPORTED IN OFFICER BURTON'S CONDITION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s been no significant change reported by the Richmond Police Department or family in the condition of RPD Officer Seara Burton. She remains in critical condition Monday morning at Miami Valley Hospital after being shot last Wednesday. Mayor Dave Snow talked about Seara during a prayer vigil attended by a thousand people on Friday night. "If you know Seara, she's an absolute warrior." Over the weekend, customers of numerous businesses donated to help Seara and her family. Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union is continuing to accept donations. On Sunday, Seara’s fiancé posted on social media to thank everyone for their support.
Shooting victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital; Police investigating
DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 5:51 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. >>Coroner IDs security guard killed in MVH shooting,...
Two companies expanding in Wayne County
A pair of companies in Wayne County is planning to expand operations, the EDC of Wayne County announced Monday. The projects from Vandor Corp. and Dot Transportation Inc. total $8.3 million in investment and the creation of more than 70 jobs. Vandor Group says it will add a new product...
Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
Ohio Gov. DeWine weighs in on attempted FBI breach as officials issue security bulletin
CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not pull any punches Monday when he assessed the moves Ricky Shiffer made last week in Cincinnati. "This is something that is very scary," DeWine said. Armed with an assault-style rifle and nail gun, Shiffer tried breaking his way into the FBI...
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
Dayton police warn that TikTok challenge is creating storm of stolen Kia, Hyundai vehicles
DAYTON — Dayton police are warning that a TikTok challenge is creating a storm of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell uncovered more evidence of the growing trend and spoke with a victim. According to police reports from Dayton alone since last Friday morning,...
Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo has a name!. Fiona’s little brother is officially named Fritz, the zoo announced on Monday. The hippo team chose between Fritz or Ferguson after narrowing down 90,000 possible names for the baby hippo last week. “We received some really...
Three area schools are set to welcome back students today
MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
3 people, including a firefighter, hurt in house fire in Champaign County
ROSEWOOD — At least three people were hurt in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Champaign County, according to a post on the Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook Page. >>Crews respond to house fire on Yale Ave. in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to a home in the 6400...
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"
(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
