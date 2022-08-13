ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Comments / 1

WANE-TV

2nd man charged in shooting death at Fort Wayne apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made another arrest in a fatal shooting at a southeast-side apartment complex last week. Jonathan Taylor faces a preliminary charge of murder in the killing of Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton, 23, along Greene Street within the Villages of Hanna on Aug. 8.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested for attempted murder for Gaywood Drive shooting in July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police have charged a 27-year-old man with attempted murder and aggravated battery related to a shooting on July 29 at 4521 Gaywood Dr. Jaquell Franklin was detained in a traffic stop by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and Valparaiso Police Department, according to a release from Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Former Indiana deputy arrested after impersonating another man on social media

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fishers man was arrested Wednesday for using another individual’s identity on social media to make derogatory comments. Indiana State Police began an investigation in February 2022 after receiving reports from a Georgia man that someone was using his identity to post numerous derogatory comments to a social media account called “Brazil Indiana Chatter.”
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Wells County prosecutor under investigation by state disciplinary commission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall is under investigation for getting his son out of a suspected drunk driving police stop a few weeks ago. In a statement to WANE TV, Carnall said he reported himself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission and asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the case.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Woman hit by car at trail crossing on Wallen Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman riding her bicycle is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car near the Pufferbelly Trail by Wallen Road and Hunters Knoll Run. Fort Wayne police responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to officers, the woman...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police find 14 pounds of weed in man’s closet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was charged Monday with dealing drugs after police found 14 pounds of marijuana in bags in his closet, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Around 2 p.m. on July 21, Fort Wayne Police served a search warrant at the home...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: DNA ties man to rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
FORT WAYNE, IN

