WANE-TV
2nd man charged in shooting death at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made another arrest in a fatal shooting at a southeast-side apartment complex last week. Jonathan Taylor faces a preliminary charge of murder in the killing of Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton, 23, along Greene Street within the Villages of Hanna on Aug. 8.
WANE-TV
Court docs: 9-year-old grabs gun and shoots himself; father now charged
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leaving a handgun within reach of his 9-year-old son who then shot himself in the chest, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. It’s the second time one of the man’s children have shot themselves with...
WANE-TV
Man arrested for attempted murder for Gaywood Drive shooting in July
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police have charged a 27-year-old man with attempted murder and aggravated battery related to a shooting on July 29 at 4521 Gaywood Dr. Jaquell Franklin was detained in a traffic stop by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and Valparaiso Police Department, according to a release from Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Securing death penalty for suspects accused of killing police in Indiana remains historically difficult
INDIANAPOLIS — Recent history shows securing a death sentence for suspects accused of killing police officers in Indiana has been extremely difficult. Over the last 10 years in Indiana, 11 law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line duty. Six of those cases resulted in death penalty being sought, but so far none […]
Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation
INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
WANE-TV
Former Indiana deputy arrested after impersonating another man on social media
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fishers man was arrested Wednesday for using another individual’s identity on social media to make derogatory comments. Indiana State Police began an investigation in February 2022 after receiving reports from a Georgia man that someone was using his identity to post numerous derogatory comments to a social media account called “Brazil Indiana Chatter.”
‘Took it too far with the gun’: Muncie 19-year-old says he and friends set up teen before robbery, shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a robbery that led to a teen’s shooting in Muncie over the weekend. Edgar J. Harrell is charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury for the Aug. 13 incident at his home on North Wolfe Street. The 19-year-old told police he was hanging […]
WANE-TV
Wells County prosecutor under investigation by state disciplinary commission
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall is under investigation for getting his son out of a suspected drunk driving police stop a few weeks ago. In a statement to WANE TV, Carnall said he reported himself to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission and asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor to review the case.
Prosecutors seek death penalty in Indiana officer’s slaying
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting a young Indiana police officer last month during an early morning traffic stop, officials announced Wednesday. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office consulted with relatives of slain Elwood police Officer...
Westfield police seek help identifying Menards theft suspects
Westfield police seek to identify suspects accused of stealing from the Menards store at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass.
WANE-TV
Woman hit by car at trail crossing on Wallen Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman riding her bicycle is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car near the Pufferbelly Trail by Wallen Road and Hunters Knoll Run. Fort Wayne police responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to officers, the woman...
WANE-TV
Another competency hearing for man accused of shooting 3 at Fort Wayne gas station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of three young men shot down in an attack at a gas station in Feb. 2020 will have to wait several months more in hopes of getting justice they want. A second competency hearing has been scheduled for Joseph Bossard, 31, who...
Plant manager identified as victim in Tipton workplace death
The victim of a workplace death has been identified as a plant manager.
WANE-TV
‘Bald eagle!’: Man accused of exposing himself to others while at Heritage Days circus
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Hamilton man is accused of exposing himself to people walking by him at Huntertown’s Heritage Days Festival while repeatedly yelling “bald eagle,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. Police arrested 62-year-old David J. Koenig on a misdemeanor count of public...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police find 14 pounds of weed in man’s closet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was charged Monday with dealing drugs after police found 14 pounds of marijuana in bags in his closet, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Around 2 p.m. on July 21, Fort Wayne Police served a search warrant at the home...
WANE-TV
Court docs: DNA ties man to rape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he had a taillight out and a warrant out for his arrest, so he needed to switch vehicles so he didn’t get stopped by the police. The man pulled his red truck with a cap over the bed in the back of a house in the area of St. Marys and Third streets, parked it next to a garage and he and the woman both got out.
WANE-TV
Memorial walk honors deputy killed saving partner 25 years ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 25 years ago, an Allen County sheriff’s deputy died in the line of duty saving his partner’s life. Monday, friends, family, and fellow first responders honored his life with a memorial walk. A group gathered at Four D’s Bar and Grill and...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Parents of toddler who suffered severe burns from coffee facing charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The parents of a 2-year-old girl who suffered severe burns from spilled coffee are now facing felony charges for being slow to get her care, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors have formally charged 27-year-old Rachel Naomi Meade and...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man battered two boys with belt, one was kept locked in bedroom
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of battering two boys, at least one of whom was under the age of 14, multiple times with a belt is now facing felony charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Tajuan A. Hunt with a Level...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Two mothers OD’d after taking kids to TinCaps game, had a gun in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women who overdosed on opiates while driving their kids home from a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this past May are facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers and paramedics were called to...
