Could shipping containers act as a complete border wall?
(NewsNation) — Arizona has begun building a barrier of shipping containers to fill a gap in the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma. Providing the containers work in the small gap, many are wondering if this could be a solution for the rest of the southern border. It would take thousands of shipping containers to make up the entire border wall, but could it be done?
USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. On Sunday, Aug. 14, the USDA made the official recall for 13,099...
