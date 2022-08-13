Read full article on original website
Satsuma man jailed, charged with 40 counts of video voyeurism
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Satsuma man is behind bars on accusations of using a camera to capture images or video of others in private situations. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), a months-long investigation into the case revealed 38-year-od Christopher Johnson as a suspect.
EBRSO: Man allegedly shot brother in groin after verbal argument inside local home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting around 2 a.m. on Monday, August 15. The shooting took place at a home located near Siegen Ln. Deputies arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Briarrose Dr. after...
29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
Suspects accused of stealing $5K in items from Gonzales store
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department seeks four theft suspects accused of stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from a store. Police said the theft took place at Ulta Beauty. No other details of the theft were shared. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Burchell at...
Children of fallen BRPD officer walked into school by local law enforcement
PRARIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement showed up at Oak Grove Primary School on Monday morning. Members of those agencies “escorted to class two children of fallen Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Officer Matthew Gerald,” according to Ascension Public Schools. The BRPD officer was one of...
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
BRPD seize over 700 grams of heroin, guns, over 10k in large drug bust
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A month-long investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department Narcotics Divison led to the bust of a large heroin distribution operation. BRPD began an investigation into Cedric Kelly, 41, and his alleged involvement in heroin being distributed in the Baton Rouge area. During the investigation, BRPD and other law enforcement conducted three search warrants at locations Kelly allegedly used to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of heroin.
Ascension Parish Sheriff working to improve jail maintenance
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government is transferring the operation and maintenance of the jail to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Parts of the Ascension Parish Jail currently housing inmates are in poor condition. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said that is about to change. “The Ascension...
BRPD identify victim in deadly shooting outside convenience store on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Plank Rd. and took the life of Jeremy Williams, 35, of Baton Rouge. BRPD said the deadly shooting took place in...
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
EXCLUSIVE: A closer look into the Orleans Justice Center after inmate protest ends when deputies storm jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we’re given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO’s LBJ and Britney Dixon.
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
One dead following Sunday afternoon shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting within the 4600 block of Plank Road, near Evangeline Street occurred Sunday (August 14) evening and one person was found deceased, officials say. The incident was confirmed by officials around 5 p.m., but it’s likely the shooting occurred a few hours earlier....
La. State Police to sponsor annual 5k in support of Suicide Prevention Month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a period of time that’s been set aside for activities that aim to shift public perception of an often taboo subject, spread hope, and share vital information with people who’ve been affected by suicide. This...
Traffic Alert: LSU Police respond to Alaska Street crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say LSU Police are responding to a Sunday (August 14) crash on Alaska Street near Field House Drive and West Chimes Street. The incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. and for the time being, area drivers may want to take a different route to avoid possible congestion.
Peaceful prisoner protest ends with officer raid at Orleans Justice Center after sprinkler system triggered
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A three-day protest by a group of Orleans Justice Center inmates who barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod came to an abrupt end after officers invaded the area, reportedly using tear gas to force the group out. According to the Orlean’s Parish Sheriff’s Office, the standoff was in response to reportedly poor living conditions at the facility.
Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Terrace Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a crash along South I-110 at Terrace Street Monday (August 15) afternoon. The incident was initially reported around 3:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may experience delays due to the crash. For the latest news,...
Mississippi DPS releases dash cam video of arrest by trooper in McComb
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) have completed an investigation into a recent viral video of a MHP trooper arresting a man in McComb. The agencies believe there’s no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper.
