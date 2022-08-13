ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

brproud.com

Satsuma man jailed, charged with 40 counts of video voyeurism

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Satsuma man is behind bars on accusations of using a camera to capture images or video of others in private situations. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), a months-long investigation into the case revealed 38-year-od Christopher Johnson as a suspect.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Suspects accused of stealing $5K in items from Gonzales store

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department seeks four theft suspects accused of stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from a store. Police said the theft took place at Ulta Beauty. No other details of the theft were shared. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Burchell at...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LPSO: 2 teen girls missing since Sunday

WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. The sheriff’s office identified the missing teens as 14-year-old Destiney Demoll and 15-year-old Kayla Watkins. Authorities said both were last seen together at their guardian’s home in Watson on Sunday, Aug. 14.
WATSON, LA
brproud.com

BRPD seize over 700 grams of heroin, guns, over 10k in large drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A month-long investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department Narcotics Divison led to the bust of a large heroin distribution operation. BRPD began an investigation into Cedric Kelly, 41, and his alleged involvement in heroin being distributed in the Baton Rouge area. During the investigation, BRPD and other law enforcement conducted three search warrants at locations Kelly allegedly used to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of heroin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish Sheriff working to improve jail maintenance

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government is transferring the operation and maintenance of the jail to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Parts of the Ascension Parish Jail currently housing inmates are in poor condition. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said that is about to change. “The Ascension...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identify victim in deadly shooting outside convenience store on Plank Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Plank Rd. and took the life of Jeremy Williams, 35, of Baton Rouge. BRPD said the deadly shooting took place in...
brproud.com

EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EXCLUSIVE: A closer look into the Orleans Justice Center after inmate protest ends when deputies storm jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we’re given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO’s LBJ and Britney Dixon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One dead following Sunday afternoon shooting on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting within the 4600 block of Plank Road, near Evangeline Street occurred Sunday (August 14) evening and one person was found deceased, officials say. The incident was confirmed by officials around 5 p.m., but it’s likely the shooting occurred a few hours earlier....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: LSU Police respond to Alaska Street crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say LSU Police are responding to a Sunday (August 14) crash on Alaska Street near Field House Drive and West Chimes Street. The incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. and for the time being, area drivers may want to take a different route to avoid possible congestion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Peaceful prisoner protest ends with officer raid at Orleans Justice Center after sprinkler system triggered

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A three-day protest by a group of Orleans Justice Center inmates who barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod came to an abrupt end after officers invaded the area, reportedly using tear gas to force the group out. According to the Orlean’s Parish Sheriff’s Office, the standoff was in response to reportedly poor living conditions at the facility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Terrace Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a crash along South I-110 at Terrace Street Monday (August 15) afternoon. The incident was initially reported around 3:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may experience delays due to the crash. For the latest news,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mississippi DPS releases dash cam video of arrest by trooper in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) have completed an investigation into a recent viral video of a MHP trooper arresting a man in McComb. The agencies believe there’s no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper.
MCCOMB, MS

