Governor Kathy Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO) under New York State's Red Flag Law -- with substantially more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. Hochul says the increase comes after an executive order was issued in the wake of the May 14th mass shooting in Buffalo, requiring State Police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law and working with the State Legislature to pass a new law requiring all law enforcement agencies in the state to increase the use of these potentially life-saving orders. Hochul made the announcement on Friday on Long Island.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO