Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs reapportionment local law
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has signed reapportionment Local Law Intro #1 amending Common Council district lines in the City Charter.
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul Announces Major Increase in Statewide Use of Red Flag Law
Governor Kathy Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO) under New York State's Red Flag Law -- with substantially more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. Hochul says the increase comes after an executive order was issued in the wake of the May 14th mass shooting in Buffalo, requiring State Police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law and working with the State Legislature to pass a new law requiring all law enforcement agencies in the state to increase the use of these potentially life-saving orders. Hochul made the announcement on Friday on Long Island.
Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, that within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.
Early voting begins in NY congressional primary
NEW YORK — Early, in-person voting began Saturday in New York's congressional party primaries, which will set the final field for a slew of competitive contests in the general election this autumn. Voters in two parts of the state are also picking new members of Congress in special elections...
NewsChannel 36
Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Erie County DA appointed special prosecutor in Lee Zeldin attack case
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn was appointed the special prosecutor to oversee the case against the 43-year-old Fairport man accused of attempting to assault Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a rally last month. David Jakubonis faces second-degree attempted assault, a felony. Flynn's office was handed the case by...
New York scraps word ‘inmate’ in state law
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma of being in jail. Prison reform advocates have said the term “inmate” has a dehumanizing effect. Prisoners say it can feel degrading when jail guards refer to them as inmates, especially in front of their families during in-person visits.
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy,...
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
Gov. Hochul addresses Chautauqua community following attack on Salman Rushdie
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul made a stop back home in Western New York on Sunday following Friday's vicious attack on the renowned author and world leader Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution. Hochul was joined by the institution's president Dr. Michael Hill, County Executive PJ Wendel, and...
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
Landlord sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead
A Buffalo landlord has been sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead in violation of a county health department order.
chautauquatoday.com
Officials React to Friday's Attack at Chautauqua Institution
Several officials at the local, state and federal levels reacted on Friday to the incident at Chautauqua Institution, where author Salman Rushdie was attacked on the Amphitheater stage right before he was scheduled to give a lecture. Rushdie was transported to a trauma center in Erie after he was apparently stabbed in the neck by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
Gov. Hochul signs new laws to enhance traffic safety in New York State
Gov. Hochul signed two new laws Friday that enhance traffic safety and crack down on hit and run incidents.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
VERIFY: Political ads for NY-23 Republican Congressional primary
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There have been a lot of political ads on our air for the 23rd Congressional District Republican primary, so many in fact that they've been hard to avoid. They vary from attack to testimonial but if the volume of ads is any indication both candidates Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy are determined to win even if that means stating some things that aren't exactly true.
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
Erie County District Attorney's Office appointed special prosecutor in case against alleged Zeldin attacker
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday John Flynn announced that the Erie County District Office had been appointed as the special prosecutor to oversee the case against the man accused of attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin last month. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office requested the appointment of a special...
