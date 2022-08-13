Read full article on original website
Many dry days ahead of us this week
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We’ll get a look at sunshine again Monday following a grey weekend. The rest of the day will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds, dropping humidity, and a high near 76 degrees. An isolated shower will impact eastern areas along the lake breeze.
Total COVID cases in Wisconsin nearing 1.6 million
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,591,346 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,267 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,591,3461,587,799 (+3,547) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,708 (64.7%)3,771,934 (64.7%) Fully...
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
A few dry and sunny days to start the week
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: We’ll have a few breaks in the cloud cover develop with light winds. This will lead to the formation of some patchy fog. Lows will mostly be in the 50s for overnight lows. Monday: Other than a few...
Custom-designed window coverings from The Blind Guy of Wisconsin
(WFRV) – New window covers can really make a big difference when it comes to home improvement and positively change the feel in any room. Philip Lemay from The Blind Guy of Wisconsin visited Local 5 Live with how he offers one-stop shopping and details on the variety of options to choose from.
‘A break in the clouds’: Silver Cliff community hosts fundraiser to help rebuild after June T-storms
SILVER CLIFF, Wis. (WFRV) – A breath of fresh air for a town that’s been through so much. Back in June, the Town of Silver Cliff, which has a population of around 500 people, was ripped apart by an EF2 tornado after a strong line of thunderstorms traveled throughout the state.
Spotty showers continue into Sunday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty shower chances continue overnight tonight and into the morning tomorrow. Overnight we will also see areas of patchy fog, primarily towards the Northwoods. The end of the day tomorrow is shaping up to be much nicer than how we...
