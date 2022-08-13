Read full article on original website
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
Greenville receiving $3.45M for St. Andrews Drive project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper joined FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and other officials last week as they announced $3.1 billion in federal funding for climate resilience projects nationwide in the coming year through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) programs. Federal officials visited Gastonia to make their […]
Hundreds of fish killed when Upstate lake accidentally drained
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
Cooper lifts NC COVID-19 State of Emergency
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday lifted North Carolina’s COVID-19 State of Emergency that has been in place for more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper’s office released a press statement announcing the news along with a link to the executive order ending the State of Emergency, which has […]
NY manufacturing activity sharply declines in August
New York State manufacturing activity plummeted in August, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The Empire State Manufacturing survey report shows that general business conditions declined 42.4 points to end up at -31.3.
California public schools to start offering free meals to all students
(KTXL) —All public schools in California will begin offering free meals to students in the 2022-2023 school year. Although some school districts are already do so, funding from the state budget will allow schools statewide to do the same. According to the California Department of Education, California will be the first state to implement the […]
Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing
A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say.
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
"That's our biggest fear right now, we don't want people to start hunting them," the police chief said.
Texas attorney general locked in close race with Democratic challenger: poll
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza are almost tied ahead of this year’s midterms, a poll released Monday shows. The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found Paxton leading Garza 34 to 32 percent among Texas voters, within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 […]
Texas woman charged with hate crime after viral video
A San Angelo business owner has been charged with a hate crime following her arrest for an assault that was caught in a viral video in April.
