4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Introduces ‘Newest Addition’ to Farm: VIDEO
In February 2017, the Bryan/Boyer family suffered a horrific tragedy. Luke and Caroline Bryan’s infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away following a series of health issues. To honor her memory, Brett’s parents, Bo and Ellen Boyer, created The Brett Boyer Foundation, which seeks to “raise awareness for children with Congenital Heart Disease and Down Syndrome.”
Luke Bryan Getting Drilled In The Balls With A Full Beer Is An All-Time Country Concert Moment
Luke Bryan is known for putting on quite the show. Fireworks, ass shaking, beer drinking… it’s really… something. And to be honest, I’m kind of surprised the American Idol judge is still selling out arenas like he is. At 46 years old, he’s still up there...
'American Idol' Fans Are Losing It Over Katy Perry’s Announcement For Season 21
Good news for those of you who love the current American Idol lineup, as it’s just been confirmed that all three judges will be returning for season 21! This means that we can expect to see Katy Perry, 37, Lionel Richie, 73, and Luke Bryan, 46, as well as veteran host Ryan Seacrest, 47, on our screens when it airs on ABC in spring 2023! Happy days!
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s $155K Iowa farmhouse after he suffers horrific stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz owns a modest $155,000 Iowa farmhouse, as the former host is currently in the hospital after suffering a stroke. The Sun can exclusively reveal Frank, 58, bought his Iowa farmhouse for $130,000 back on May 14, 2010. The 1,660 square-foot farmhouse sits on .79 acres...
Lainey Wilson Cancels Shows, Asks for Prayers Amid ‘Family Emergency’
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for prayers as the singer has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Iowa due to what she terms a "family emergency." The country singer and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to share the news with fans, writing, "Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Will Play Husband and Wife in ‘Big Sky’ Season 3
Reba McEntire has been full-steam ahead expanding her acting resume. This fall, fans will see the country singer in Season 3 of ABC's Big Sky alongside her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The duo will be playing a married couple. For the first time, McEntire has been cast as a villain. She...
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
‘American Idol’ Fans Light Up Over Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Cryptic New Post
American Idol fans are oh-so-curious as to whether Luke Bryan and his wife are expanding their family. Now, we stress that this is all based on an Instagram video that Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted on her page a few days back. Caroline was with Luke’s mom, LeClaire. And they were doing a funny video from “Luke’s show” as the two looked into a phone. They were standing in front of a mirror and it appeared someone else was taping them as they talked. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge was being his country music superstar self on stage as his wife and mother had a big time. You could see various Luke Bryan mementos pinned on the walls and taped to the mirror.
WATCH: Chris Stapleton And George Strait Join Forces On Electrifying Tom Petty Cover
Stapleton and Strait delivered an electrifying cover of Tom Petty’s 1994 hit “You Wreck Me.” The two effortlessly plucked at their acoustic guitars, as Strait took the lead kicking off the classic. Stapleton jumped in on the chorus, sprinkling his signature country-rock flair before exploding into the second verse.
WATCH: Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Ride Golf Cart Through Dollywood
Since its opening in 1961 under a different name, Dollywood has attracted millions upon millions of visitors for its concerts, crafts, and thrill rides. Both Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton enjoyed a ride on the premises, but it was not a rollercoaster; rather, the two road a golf cart together.
GNA Hot Shots! Packed House at SPAC Welcomes Back Luke Bryan!
You don't know what you got until it's gone - and when Covid took away a bunch of shows in the last few years, country music fans went without something they loved so much - concerts. And now that they're back, attendance numbers are soaring. Last month when Morgan Wallen...
Scotty McCreery Celebrates His Latest Back-To-Back No.1 Singles: “It Takes A Village”
Scotty McCreery has popped the bubbly to celebrate his three back-to-back No.1 singles. Notable names in the music industry and family gathered Tuesday (Aug. 9) evening to recognize the hitmaker’s latest hits, “Damn Strait,” “You Time,” and “In Between,” ahead of his Grand Ole Opry performance.
Carrie Underwood Covers Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Single At Tennessee Bar
Following the unforgettable tableside act, a customer shared footage on Facebook. The lengthy video features the cover band inviting the eight-time Grammy Award winner up to tackle single, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Petty and Stevie Nicks. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” served as the first...
