ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Restaurants in deep-blue cities starved for diners while Florida is feasting

It’s famine or feast for American restaurants right now. Establishments in deep-blue cities that faced both excessive COVID-19 restrictions plus violent protests in 2020 are starved for diners, according to global data. The same source shows that Sun Belt boomtowns in Florida, Texas and Arizona are busier than ever...
FLORIDA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxwilmington.com

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake...
TROUTMAN, NC
foxwilmington.com

NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Per their announcement, the event will take place on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 532 at 5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wyoming voters weigh in on Liz Cheney as primary plays out

CASPER, Wyo. – People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on Rep. Liz Cheney, who’s facing an uphill primary election Tuesday. “She’s going to lose,” one local, BJ, told Fox News. “Sorry Liz.”. Another woman, Sydney, said: “I support Liz Cheney, and I am glad...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy