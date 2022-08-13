ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Long-time dairy advocate Larry Guthrie receives Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, left, presents Larry Guthrie with the Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award. Photo Courtesy of Georgia Farm Bureau

MACON — Long-time dairy science and youth advocate Larry Guthrie was announced as the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award recipient during the GFB Commodity Conference held this week at the Stone Mountain Evergreen Conference Center. The GFB Commodity Award, one of the organization’s highest honors, is given to individuals who have supported and promoted Georgia agriculture.

The GFB Board of Directors selects the award recipient from nominees submitted by the organizations’ commodity advisory committees. Guthrie was nominated by the GFB Dairy Committee.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
