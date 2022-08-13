ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother accused in 4-year-old son’s murder returns to Las Vegas

By David Charns
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother accused of murdering her 4-year-old child is back in custody in Las Vegas, records showed Saturday.

Lishae Macfield, 28, and Roland Pierresaint, Jr., 32, face first-degree murder and child abuse charges in connection with Jhmarye Tyler’s death, records show. Pierresaint is Macfield’s boyfriend, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Macfield’s arrest earlier this year. During a court hearing last week for Pierresaint, prosecutors said Macfield was in custody in California.

Police and medical personnel were called to a Las Vegas-area home on Aug. 15, 2019, for a report of an unresponsive child, officers said. Officers found Tyler, deceased on a bed, they said. The exact location of the home is in court documents.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined Tyler died from blunt force injuries. His manner of death was classified as a homicide. Investigators believe the child suffered a brain bleed in the days before his death, which made him “more irritable” and caused him to “[urinate himself] more.”

Tyler’s injuries span two pages in court documents. The injuries include many contusions, abrasions and bone fractures.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1. A booking photo was not immediately available.

