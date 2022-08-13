Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Albert Pujols pummeled two homers on Sunday in a St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to move just seven behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home runs list. Pujols went deep in the second and eighth innings of the 6-3...
FOX Sports
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves
Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Lane Thomas not in Nationals' Saturday lineup
Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is being replaced in center field by Victor Robles versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 344 plate appearances this season, Thomas has a .235 batting average with a .675 OPS, 10 home...
Brother of former KU star turns self in for death of youth coach
LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Police said that a murder warrant was issued for Yaqub...
numberfire.com
Nicky Lopez starting for Royals Sunday
The Kansas City Royals listed Nicky Lopez as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lopez will bat ninth and play second base Sunday while Michael Massey takes a seat. Our models project Lopez, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, to score 8.4 fantasy...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Dan Vogelbach batting fifth in New York's Saturday lineup against Philadelphia
New York Mets first baseman Dan Vogelbach is starting in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Vogelbach will take over New York's designated hitting spot after Darin Ruf was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup versus Philadelphia's right-hander Aaron Nola, our models project Vogelbach to score 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor out of Orioles' Monday lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles omitted Odor from the lineup following five consecutive starts. Terrin Vavra will take over on second base and bat eighth. Vavra has a $2,200...
numberfire.com
Ronald Acuna Jr. sitting for Atlanta on Sunday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Acuna is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. In 358 plate appearances this season, Acuna has a .273 batting average with a .772...
FOX Sports
Royals visit the Twins to begin 3-game series
Kansas City Royals (48-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-55, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0