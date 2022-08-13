ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
Lane Thomas not in Nationals' Saturday lineup

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is being replaced in center field by Victor Robles versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 344 plate appearances this season, Thomas has a .235 batting average with a .675 OPS, 10 home...
Nicky Lopez starting for Royals Sunday

The Kansas City Royals listed Nicky Lopez as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lopez will bat ninth and play second base Sunday while Michael Massey takes a seat. Our models project Lopez, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, to score 8.4 fantasy...
Dan Vogelbach batting fifth in New York's Saturday lineup against Philadelphia

New York Mets first baseman Dan Vogelbach is starting in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Vogelbach will take over New York's designated hitting spot after Darin Ruf was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup versus Philadelphia's right-hander Aaron Nola, our models project Vogelbach to score 7.8 FanDuel points...
Rougned Odor out of Orioles' Monday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles omitted Odor from the lineup following five consecutive starts. Terrin Vavra will take over on second base and bat eighth. Vavra has a $2,200...
Ronald Acuna Jr. sitting for Atlanta on Sunday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Acuna is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. In 358 plate appearances this season, Acuna has a .273 batting average with a .772...
FOX Sports

Royals visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (48-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-55, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8...
