Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Review: A Playful Return to the Series' Roots
Dragon Ball Super makes no bones about its love for Goku, but in its newest film, the anime returns to its roots in a new way with help from two classic characters. After years of begging, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero delivers on a forgotten promise to showcase Gohan's true power, and he is joined in his latest adventure by Piccolo to spice things up. The film leans into all things nostalgic to give Gohan and his mentor the solo outing they've needed for so long. So if you enjoy Dragon Ball at its most playful, this new movie will leave you with a big grin as its credits begin to roll.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
IGN
Fortnite Finally Announces Long-Rumored Dragon Ball Collaboration
Rejoice Dragon Ball fans, as your favorite characters are about to make their way to Epic Games' popular Battle Royale title, Fortnite. In a recent tweet, the long-rumored collaboration has been finally announced with a photo of a golden dragon with the caption "Speak. Name your wish.", which seems to confirm that the entity in the image is Shenron from the iconic franchise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
CNET
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Explains What Makes Ultra Instinct's Black Form Different From Silver
Dragon Ball Super complicated things recently by revealing a new evolution of Goku's use of the Ultra Instinct form that kept his hair black, and the artist behind the manga has explained how this version of Ultra Instinct is different from the Silver haired version! The Granolah the Survivor arc saw Goku unleash various variations of his Ultra Instinct form as his mastery and experimentation with it continues to result in different forms that allow him to boost himself in different ways for different occasions. But it turns out there is a lot more nuance to these variations than fans might have expected at first.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced
It's happening. After years off the air, all eyes are back on One-Punch Man, and for a very good reason. Fans have been pleading for the hero to return to the small screen ever since Saitama wrapped season two. Earlier this week, manga artist Yusuke Murata riled the fandom when an innocuous Twitter post teased something big was being announced to the fandom shortly. And at last, One-Punch Man has confirmed a comeback is imminent with season three.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's Final Ultra Instinct Goal
Dragon Ball Super has a new movie on the horizon, and for those who follow the manga, you will know its current arc is on the out. After months of back and forth, Granolah is ready to shut down his arc, and Goku is helping wrap everything up. Just recently, the hero brought the arc to its climax with some help from his new power. And as it turns out, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super knows what Goku's Ultra Instinct endgame is going to be.
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
ComicBook
This Epic Dragon Ball Mosaic Contains Over 9000 LEGO Bricks
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its fanbase knows no limits. Whether new or old, fans will do whatever they can to represent their favorite characters, and that includes epic LEGO builds. One netizen proved as much recently with a special build, and it just so happens to include over 9000 pieces.
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Responds to Those Big Chapter 87 Spoilers
Being a manga creator is hard work, and few people know that better than Toyotaro. The artist is the one overseeing Dragon Ball Super, and their work with Akira Toriyama is put under the microscope month after month. The stress can be wild, but in the past, Toyotaro has assured fans he loves his job more than anything. But after a set of leaks hit social media, the artist admits he's feeling rather upset right now.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Reveals What Granolah Exchanged for His New Powers
Dragon Ball Super's next chapter appears to be bringing the Granolah Arc to a close. With draft pages having arrived online, anime fans have been reeling from some of the revelations that have been revealed as a result. With Granolah assisting Goku and Vegeta in taking down Gas of the Heeters, a major drawback to one of his newfound abilities has been revealed, making things that much more tricky for the intergalactic bounty hunter who is the last remaining member of the Cerealian race.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
Comments / 0