ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:

6-0-7-0, FIREBALL: 6

(six, zero, seven, zero; FIREBALL: six)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
The Associated Press

Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kansas recount

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won’t change the outcome of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state’s office said the recount will occur in nine of the state’s 105 counties that account for more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question, including four of the state’s five most populous counties. Voters who want to keep the abortion rights allowed under the Kansas constitution prevailed in...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#The Texas Lottery
The Associated Press

4 killed as high-speed chase ends in deadly West Texas crash

SANDERSON, Texas (AP) — Four people were killed when a high-speed chase ended in a fiery head-on collision on a remote West Texas highway, officials said Monday. The episode began at dusk Friday on U.S. 90 just east of Sanderson, about 230 miles (370.15 kilometers) west of San Antonio, according to a Monday statement by the Texas Department of Public Safety. A DPS trooper was making a stop on a crew-cabbed pickup when the truck sped away. A chase ensued through Sanderson and north on U.S. 285, then ended when the truck veered into the oncoming lane of the two-lane highway and slammed into an oncoming pickup. Both vehicles erupted in flames, as did a vehicle damaged by debris from the collision. The unidentified driver and a rear-seat male passenger from Mexico in the fleeing truck were killed, along with both Del Rio, Texas, men in the oncoming truck, the DPS said. A front-seat passenger in the fleeing truck, a woman from Honduras, was airlifted to an Odessa hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. The occupant of the third vehicle was not injured, the DPS said.
SANDERSON, TX
The Associated Press

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
The Associated Press

$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Smokies to require parking passes beginning next March

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Beginning next March, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park will need to purchase a parking pass to use the facilities. Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in an interview the fee is needed to keep up with maintenance and staffing demands at the country’s most visited national park. The Smokies have seen at 57% increase in visitors over the past decade with a record 14.1 million visits in 2021. However, appropriations aren’t based on visitations and have remained relatively flat, Cash said. Due to a combination of deed restrictions and federal law, the park...
GATLINBURG, TN
The Associated Press

Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
The Associated Press

Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. The brothers were returning to Bend from a backcountry plane camping trip near McCall, Idaho. Daniel Harro was flying the plane and was an avid flight enthusiast, officials said.
BEND, OR
The Associated Press

Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding. The Heritage Emergency National Task Force experts may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.
The Associated Press

Alligator kills SC woman in 2nd deadly attack of summer

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — A woman in South Carolina was killed by an alligator Monday — the second such attack this year, authorities said. The woman’s body was discovered at the edge of the water near a pond in a gated community in the town of Bluffton by a resident, who told deputies that the reptile appeared to be guarding the body, The Island Packet quoted Beaufort County Sheriff’s Maj. Angela Viens as saying. Information about the size of the alligator and whether it would be euthanized or relocated was not immediately available. On June 24, the Horry County Police Department said an alligator dragged a man into a pond. Prior to those attacks, authorities said, the state had not recorded any in two years.
BLUFFTON, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy