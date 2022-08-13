ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Lamont Paris talks Ebrima Dibba injury, moving forward

By Collyn Taylor about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvb8x_0hG4YUvR00
Lamont Paris (Photo by Katie Dugan)

When South Carolina signed Ebrima Dibba, the plan was for him to play and play a lot during the 2022-23 season. But, unfortunately, that won’t happen.

The Gamecocks guard suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during preseason workouts and will have to wait a little while longer before making his South Carolina debut.

“It’s a bad hand all the way around. For him, he’s so excited about getting to play at this level, starting a new chapter. He just got back into the states. Then this happens. I feel really bad for him. It wouldn’t matter if he’s a mean person or a bad guy, but he’s a great guy,” Lamont Paris said in an exclusive interview with GamecockCentral.

“That makes me feel even worse for him about it. I’m looking forward to spending some extra time for him in film sessions. He’s already trying to insert himself as a leader.”

Dibba, who spent four seasons at Coastal Carolina, averaged 8.1 points and 5.4 assists last season for the Chants. He shot 45.7 percent from the field and 80.2 percent from the line.

The Gamecocks were planning on using him heavily in the backcourt, especially at point guard. Losing him forces South Carolina’s staff to try and figure out how to replace his expected production.

“It’s a really bad hit for us from a basketball standpoint. He’s a seasoned veteran and played more minutes than most of the guys on the whole entire roster in college. He’s completely unselfish. We probably want him to be more selfish, and one day he will be,” Paris said.

“He’s a really good passer. He can handle the ball. It’ll be another opportunity for somebody else, but I wouldn’t be telling you the truth if I sat here and told you I didn’t think it’s going to be a big difference not having him on the floor.”

The two likeliest guys who will shoulder the point guard position now are Jacobi Wright and Meechie Johnson.

Wright started nine games last year, averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 assists last season on 31.9 percent shooting.

Johnson enrolls this season after spending the last two seasons at Ohio State.

[Join us Aug. 20 at Steel Hands Brewing for the 2022 Gamecock Central South Carolina football Kickoff Party]

He struggled with injuries as a Buckeye, finishing his time there averaging 4.4 points on 30.8 percent shooting. He was averaging 6.7 points on 35.5 percent shooting before a facial injury last season.

“Meechie’s one for sure. He’s been an experienced guy that’s done it. Jacobi’s played the point here, started some games here even,” Paris said. “I wouldn’t want to say who can do what, but those would be the two guys I’d say have shown the capacity to play the one at the highest level earliest. There’s a long way to go.”

The Gamecocks also enroll top 150 freshman Zachary Davis, who played almost exclusively at point guard during his high school career.

“Zach played the point some in high school. I don’t know what that looks like for him. He’s a big kid. Does that translate at this level?” Paris said. “I know he thinks and passes that way. I don’t know if it turns into that or not. It might. He’s got plenty of time. We’ll see how that works its way out.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Former Eastside High star Payton Mangrum given USC scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A life changing moment happened for South Carolina receiver Payton Mangrum. The former Eastside High star was at a team meeting. Head football coach Shane Beamer was at the front of the room breaking down film, when his name was brought up. “Just continue to...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Shane Beamer emotional after Petty Family comes to USC practice

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gamecocks had some special guests at practice on Friday. The family of Phil Petty were there getting a behind the scenes look at the team. Petty was a Gamecocks quarterback who tragically passed away a month ago. Phil’s wife, Morgan, was there with their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1

South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
College Basketball
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Columbia, SC
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

South Carolina Women's Open showcases outstanding golf talent

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The South Carolina Women's Open teed off Friday with some weather challenges. But Saturday's weather was ideal for the golfers who attacked the Cobblestone Park Golf Club. This is the fifth edition of the South Carolina Women's Open but the third consecutive year the event has...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WLTX.com

Final dress rehearsals for high school football teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Memorial Stadium had the lights on, fans in the stands and players on the field for the Richland One Sertoma Sportsarama. Teams from Richland One squared off in the final day of the preseason. A.C. Flora and Dreher both feature new head coaches as Ken Floyd...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
SUMTER, SC
WMBF

WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. Former WMBF Sports...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#Coastal Carolina#Achilles
Newberry Observer

Let me tell you some good news

I enjoy hearing positive, upbeat news and often say in conversation, “tell me something good.” I’ve decided today to turn the tables on myself and “tell you something good.” So here we go. The Spartan Races at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods were a...
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Lexington Chef Chris Williams started in a gas station. Here's how he's moving to bigger things.

From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
LEXINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

BACK ON CAMPUS: SC State welcomes new students for fall semester

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Around a thousand new students are preparing to start classes at South Carolina State University this fall. Thursday morning, many of them moved into on-campus housing and got oriented to the campus. “When you come into these gates, you’re going to leave changed in some...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch through Monday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lee Counties until 10 p.m. Monday. Storms are expected to push south and south east across the South Carolina Midlands through the evening. Damaging winds are possible in the strongest storms and 1" hail...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy