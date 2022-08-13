Lamont Paris talks Ebrima Dibba injury, moving forward

Lamont Paris (Photo by Katie Dugan)

When South Carolina signed Ebrima Dibba, the plan was for him to play and play a lot during the 2022-23 season. But, unfortunately, that won’t happen.

The Gamecocks guard suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during preseason workouts and will have to wait a little while longer before making his South Carolina debut.

“It’s a bad hand all the way around. For him, he’s so excited about getting to play at this level, starting a new chapter. He just got back into the states. Then this happens. I feel really bad for him. It wouldn’t matter if he’s a mean person or a bad guy, but he’s a great guy,” Lamont Paris said in an exclusive interview with GamecockCentral.

“That makes me feel even worse for him about it. I’m looking forward to spending some extra time for him in film sessions. He’s already trying to insert himself as a leader.”

Dibba, who spent four seasons at Coastal Carolina, averaged 8.1 points and 5.4 assists last season for the Chants. He shot 45.7 percent from the field and 80.2 percent from the line.

The Gamecocks were planning on using him heavily in the backcourt, especially at point guard. Losing him forces South Carolina’s staff to try and figure out how to replace his expected production.

“It’s a really bad hit for us from a basketball standpoint. He’s a seasoned veteran and played more minutes than most of the guys on the whole entire roster in college. He’s completely unselfish. We probably want him to be more selfish, and one day he will be,” Paris said.

“He’s a really good passer. He can handle the ball. It’ll be another opportunity for somebody else, but I wouldn’t be telling you the truth if I sat here and told you I didn’t think it’s going to be a big difference not having him on the floor.”

The two likeliest guys who will shoulder the point guard position now are Jacobi Wright and Meechie Johnson.

Wright started nine games last year, averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 assists last season on 31.9 percent shooting.

Johnson enrolls this season after spending the last two seasons at Ohio State.

He struggled with injuries as a Buckeye, finishing his time there averaging 4.4 points on 30.8 percent shooting. He was averaging 6.7 points on 35.5 percent shooting before a facial injury last season.

“Meechie’s one for sure. He’s been an experienced guy that’s done it. Jacobi’s played the point here, started some games here even,” Paris said. “I wouldn’t want to say who can do what, but those would be the two guys I’d say have shown the capacity to play the one at the highest level earliest. There’s a long way to go.”

The Gamecocks also enroll top 150 freshman Zachary Davis, who played almost exclusively at point guard during his high school career.

“Zach played the point some in high school. I don’t know what that looks like for him. He’s a big kid. Does that translate at this level?” Paris said. “I know he thinks and passes that way. I don’t know if it turns into that or not. It might. He’s got plenty of time. We’ll see how that works its way out.”