ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Depth of pass catchers not a problem for Georgia entering 2022

By Palmer Thombs about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYtXS_0hG4YT2i00
Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications

Georgia has a unique set of pass catchers on its roster and a unique approach to using them. From running backs getting the ball out of the backfield to the idea of four tight ends being on the field at the same time, anything is possible if you’re Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. And then of course on top of that there’s the players you’d expect to catch the most passes, the wide receivers.

Still, having so many weapons can create for some head scratching circumstances offensively. How can there be so many talented players and yet only a single 1,000 yard receiver in school history?

Monken says he understands that thinking and the mindset of skill players but also gets that every offense is different.

“I get skill players. I’ve coached them all my life. If you’re in basketball you want to score, if you’re in baseball you want to hit, and if you’re a skill guy you want to touch the football. I get that, and I understand certain skill guys frustrations when they don’t. That’s their value,” Monken said. “When is was at Oklahoma State in 2011, Justin Blackmon won the Biletnikoff. We had like seven kids with hundreds of yards. Then the next year we had Josh Stewart who had a 1,000 yards. They were different offenses, more air raid like, and some may have had a few more games.”

“I’m going to compare it to one thing because I find it very intriguing. It’s easy to pick on. No matter which way you go, I found this in the NFL. You create this with quarterbacks where the touchdown to interception ratio exists. Yet everybody knows if you get in the red zone, your best red zone team is more able to run the football in. How does that make any sense?,” he explained. “If you’re really good at running and you run for touchdowns, and you have the quarterback only throwing for 17 touchdowns with 10 picks, well you could’ve had 10 more you just didn’t need him to. It is what it is. The idea is for us, and it’s frustrating for our players, is to score as much as we can, be explosive, and utilize the skill sets we have. We get in the red zone and score touchdowns regardless if we throw or run it. The rest of it is the talk, not really in terms of the value of what it really means. I get what you are saying, I really do. You would love to have someone you can count, too. We had to be really creative last year with who that is. Is it Brock (Bowers)? Is it AD (Mitchell)? My last year at Southern Miss, we had a 4,000 yard passer and two 1,000 yard rushers, so that’s elite. You would love to have that, but sometimes it just doesn’t work itself out that way.”

Monken also said that if he had to guess, Georgia would have had its coveted 1,000 yard receiver last year if George Pickens had been able to play in all 15 games. Pickens caught a team-high 49 passes for 727 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2019. He returned the next year to average 64.1 yards per game in a Monken offense. Over the course of 15 games, that comes up just short of the 1,000-yard mark, but would have at least had the Bulldogs in contention to cross that threshold, especially if he played the way he did at the end of the 2020 season throughout the 2021 year.

Georgia might not have to wait much longer though with the kind of talent of this year’s team.

Last year’s leading receiver Brock Bowers is back after a freshman year that saw him haul in 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns, all single-season records for a tight end at Georgia and the most receiving touchdowns in a season regardless of position. Add in 6-foot-7 Darnell Washington, a dynamic threat in Arik Gilbert and others in that tight end room, and there’s zero doubt that Georgia has one of the most talented position groups in the country coached by Todd Hartley.

“Well, if you run it too often, you get every wideout in the portal (laughing),” Monken said about the possibility of running four tight end sets. “We do have great players at that position. You do have to utilize their skillset, but you also have to balance that because there is a cost to that. It is one thing to say we are going to utilize 13 personnel, 14 personnel, then it is like ‘Ok, what are we going to do out of it to execute?’ That is probably the toughest thing is how do you get through practice and execute how you want it to look once you get to the game. That happens a lot in offense and defense meetings, where a defensive coach will say ‘Boy, that really gives us problems.’ It only gives you problems if we can execute. If it gives us problems as well, it is really not worth anything. We do have good players there. We do have to find a good way to get them on the field and use all of our talented players.”

Of course the tight ends aren’t the only options when it comes to pass catchers, and guys like Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell, Kearis Jackson and even some of the running backs that caught passes out of the backfield are still around.

“Well, we lost George (Pickens) last year. Maybe in some ways that made us better, you know. In some ways once George went down we had to figure ‘OK, we don’t have an X, we don’t have someone you can just go three by one and they kick their coverage and we can throw it there,’ So, you have to get into more tightened sets, condensed sets. How are we going to run the ball better? How are we going to use our tight ends? Not knowing exactly at the time what we had in Brock Bowers or A.D. Mitchell or whoever,” Monken said. “At the end of the day, you figuring out the puzzle is probably the No. 1 thing we are paid to do is, and no one really cares who you have. We do have more options at receiver probably at some spots, but at the end of the day whether it is using our backs, using our tight ends, using our receivers — it is what you are paid to do. Figure out a way to score and not turn it over.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick

The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear

It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
NFL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin criticizes Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer following scrimmage

As the Ole Miss quarterback competition rolls along, all eyes are on Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer. Lane Kiffin didn’t sound thrilled with their performances in Saturday’s scrimmage, though. In a post-scrimmage press conference, Kiffin gave a blunt assessment of the two players’ performances as they compete to...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Penn State running back Caziah Holmes leaves Lions’ roster

Caziah Holmes is no longer on the Penn State football roster. Listed at 5-foot-11, 211 pounds, Holmes appeared in nine games for the Nittany Lions as a true freshman. Following multiple injuries to both Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, he was forced into action last season, totaling 254 yards rushing on 56 carries. His best performance at Penn State came in the 2020 season-finale against Illinois, when Holmes rushed for 77 yards on just 12 carries, while adding 19 yards receiving. He also had two rushing touchdowns in that game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Monken
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Preseason Top 25: Projecting what the poll should look like

The coaches poll was released last week, and it got many folks excited. For the first time ever, Kentucky appeared inside that ranking during the preseason. But that is not the granddaddy of them all when it comes to top 25 rankings. The AP Top 25 has been around since...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catchers#American Football#Oklahoma State
AthlonSports.com

Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football

We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

JD PicKell predicts Big 12 Championship participants, winner

Baylor won the Big 12 in 2021, defeating Oklahoma State in the conference championship game. But entering the 2022 season, a lot of teams across the Big 12 are undergoing major changes. Oklahoma finished third in the conference last year, but lost its top two quarterbacks and head coach. The...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Jayden Bonsu to commit Sunday, where Buckeyes stand with four-star safety

COLUMBUS — Four-star St. Peters Prep (Hillsdale, New Jersey) Jayden Bonsu will make his college decision Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect is the No. 13 rated safety and the No. 152 overall prospect according to On3. His recruitment has been closely watched in recent weeks after he pushed back his original commitment date by almost a month.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy