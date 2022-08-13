ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?

Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett was the toast of the town. It was a fairy tale start to the NFL career of a player who’s counted as a local son by Steelers fans. The ending of this game just could not have gone any better. Pitt was Kenny […] The post Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger On Steelers Debut: NFL World Reacts

Ben Roethlisberger might be retired, but the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is still keeping a close eye on his old team. Saturday night, the Steelers made their preseason debut, taking on the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh topped Seattle, 32-25. Big Ben was impressed. "Great showing by the @steelers tonight! All 3...
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers and Seahawks set for preseason matchup at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in 18 seasons someone other than Ben Roethlisberger will be consistently behind center for the Steelers. Name a position, though, and there's something to talk about as the Steelers and Pittsburgh prepare for tonight's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. RELATED: Mike Tomlin announces Mitch Trubisky will start first preseason gameHead Coach Mike Tomlin has already named Mitch Trubisky as the first-team starter for tonight's game at Acrisure Stadium and he will be the one who opens the game tonight. Mason Rudolph is listed as second string and rookie Kenny Pickett will likely...
