Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?
Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
Mike Tomlin praises former Michigan State standout Connor Heyward following Steelers preseason opener
Former Michigan State player Connor Heyward hopes that his first NFL training camp ends with him on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster heading into the 2022 regular season. The younger brother of Steelers star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was taken in the 6th round by Pittsburgh in the most...
Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett was the toast of the town. It was a fairy tale start to the NFL career of a player who’s counted as a local son by Steelers fans. The ending of this game just could not have gone any better. Pitt was Kenny […] The post Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Roethlisberger On Steelers Debut: NFL World Reacts
Ben Roethlisberger might be retired, but the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is still keeping a close eye on his old team. Saturday night, the Steelers made their preseason debut, taking on the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh topped Seattle, 32-25. Big Ben was impressed. "Great showing by the @steelers tonight! All 3...
Steelers Safety Karl Joseph Leaves Seahawks Game With Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their safety.
Steelers and Seahawks set for preseason matchup at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in 18 seasons someone other than Ben Roethlisberger will be consistently behind center for the Steelers. Name a position, though, and there's something to talk about as the Steelers and Pittsburgh prepare for tonight's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. RELATED: Mike Tomlin announces Mitch Trubisky will start first preseason gameHead Coach Mike Tomlin has already named Mitch Trubisky as the first-team starter for tonight's game at Acrisure Stadium and he will be the one who opens the game tonight. Mason Rudolph is listed as second string and rookie Kenny Pickett will likely...
