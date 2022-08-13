PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in 18 seasons someone other than Ben Roethlisberger will be consistently behind center for the Steelers. Name a position, though, and there's something to talk about as the Steelers and Pittsburgh prepare for tonight's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. RELATED: Mike Tomlin announces Mitch Trubisky will start first preseason gameHead Coach Mike Tomlin has already named Mitch Trubisky as the first-team starter for tonight's game at Acrisure Stadium and he will be the one who opens the game tonight. Mason Rudolph is listed as second string and rookie Kenny Pickett will likely...

