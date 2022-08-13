Kentucky basketball to provide 10,000 shoes for Eastern KY flood victims

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

The Kentucky basketball team partnered with an organization called Samaritan’s Feet yesterday that helped provide shoes and clean feet for children across the Bahamas. After the seeing how the organization impacted the kids across the Bahamas, head coach John Calipari announced that his team will be sending 10,000 pairs of adult and children shoes to flood victims across eastern Kentucky.

The UK basketball team did this already to the victims on the western Kentucky tornados back in December 2021. The tornado completely destroyed towns and caused millions of dollars worth of havoc on the Commonwealth. Now, a historic flooding has done the same thing and the most profitable sports entity in the state is coming to try and alleviate some of the struggles.

While most of the members of the Kentucky basketball team aren’t actually from the Bluegrass, having the want to help the state out is admirable, and a quality Calipari appreciates over anything they can do on the court.

If you’d like to help out the citizens of eastern Kentucky, you can contribute to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund if you click here.

Former Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein agrees to one-year deal with Houston Rockets

Former Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets on Friday afternoon, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. A few months ago, Cauley-Stein was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The terms of his deal with the Houston Rockets were not immediately disclosed, but he will compete for a roster spot in training camp, per Shams Charania. During his college basketball career with the Kentucky Wildcats, he established himself as one of the nation’s elite defenders, landing on the SEC All-Defensive team in 2014 and 2015. He also earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2015. During the 2013-2014 season, Cauley-Stein averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. The 106 blocks he recorded that season ranks as the second-most in Kentucky basketball history.

He’s bounced around to a number of teams in the NBA, including the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Houston Rockets. He played in limited action last season with the 76ers and the Mavericks. His best two seasons came with the Sacramento Kings, the team that originally drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft (No. 6 overall selection). Cauley-Stein averaged 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game.

Coming out of Olathe Northwest High School (Olathe, Kansas), he was one of the highest rated basketball prospects in America. As a junior, he averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The seven-footer was also a dynamic receiver for their football team, hauling in 57 catches for 1,140 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns through nine games in 2011. According to the On3 Consensus Rankings for the 2012 cycle, Cauley-Stein was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 46 overall player in America. When he chose Kentucky, he picked them over offers from Alabama, Florida, Kansas State, and many others.