ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky basketball to provide 10,000 shoes for Eastern KY flood victims

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4On45x_0hG4XgX400
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

The Kentucky basketball team partnered with an organization called Samaritan’s Feet yesterday that helped provide shoes and clean feet for children across the Bahamas. After the seeing how the organization impacted the kids across the Bahamas, head coach John Calipari announced that his team will be sending 10,000 pairs of adult and children shoes to flood victims across eastern Kentucky.

The UK basketball team did this already to the victims on the western Kentucky tornados back in December 2021. The tornado completely destroyed towns and caused millions of dollars worth of havoc on the Commonwealth. Now, a historic flooding has done the same thing and the most profitable sports entity in the state is coming to try and alleviate some of the struggles.

While most of the members of the Kentucky basketball team aren’t actually from the Bluegrass, having the want to help the state out is admirable, and a quality Calipari appreciates over anything they can do on the court.

If you’d like to help out the citizens of eastern Kentucky, you can contribute to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund if you click here.

Former Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein agrees to one-year deal with Houston Rockets

Former Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets on Friday afternoon, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. A few months ago, Cauley-Stein was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The terms of his deal with the Houston Rockets were not immediately disclosed, but he will compete for a roster spot in training camp, per Shams Charania. During his college basketball career with the Kentucky Wildcats, he established himself as one of the nation’s elite defenders, landing on the SEC All-Defensive team in 2014 and 2015. He also earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2015. During the 2013-2014 season, Cauley-Stein averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. The 106 blocks he recorded that season ranks as the second-most in Kentucky basketball history.

He’s bounced around to a number of teams in the NBA, including the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Houston Rockets. He played in limited action last season with the 76ers and the Mavericks. His best two seasons came with the Sacramento Kings, the team that originally drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft (No. 6 overall selection). Cauley-Stein averaged 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game.

Coming out of Olathe Northwest High School (Olathe, Kansas), he was one of the highest rated basketball prospects in America. As a junior, he averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The seven-footer was also a dynamic receiver for their football team, hauling in 57 catches for 1,140 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns through nine games in 2011. According to the On3 Consensus Rankings for the 2012 cycle, Cauley-Stein was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 46 overall player in America. When he chose Kentucky, he picked them over offers from Alabama, Florida, Kansas State, and many others.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

John Calipari issues response to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responded after a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Society
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
247Sports

John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'

After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
On3.com

Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky

The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Eastern Ky#Commonwealth
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
FanSided

Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games

The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy