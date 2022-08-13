Read full article on original website
Fort Worth's buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th gets new Dallas owner
Buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th, the mixed-use center west of downtown Fort Worth, has a new boss. According to a release, the five-block, mixed-use, urban village at 816 Foch St. was acquired by Younger Partner Investments, a Dallas-based company who bought it from previous owner The Carlyle Group; JLL represented the seller.
Anticipated burger joint debuts and more Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news includes some cool openings that have been in the works for a while, plus a few tasty new dishes and an enticing new beer. Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news:. Jon's Grille is the much-anticipated burgers & BBQ restaurant opening in...
These are the 7 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
It’s a week full of celebrations, from the grand opening of a new dumpling destination to the tapping of two new Texas bourbons. A new bubbly bar will also debut this week, and there’s even a party to pay homage to the all-important honeybee. As summer vacations start to wane, wine dinners are starting to fill the calendar, too.
H-E-B supermarket chain opening first location in Tarrant County
In the biggest news of August and maybe all of 2022, adored Texas supermarket chain H-E-B is opening a location in Tarrant County: specifically, Mansfield. The store will be located at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street. This will become the first H-E-B store in Tarrant County, joining its sibling Central Market in Fort Worth.
Make a splash in Grand Prairie with swimming, shopping, and more
In the heart of North Texas, just minutes from the DFW International Airport, Grand Prairie is a hub for family-friendly attractions and live music — think Lone Star Park, Ripley's Believe it or Not!, and The Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie — along with shopping, nightlife, and more.
Dallas' Cara Mía Theatre gets vocal about social justice in 2022-23 season
Cara Mía Theatre’s 2022-23 season spotlights international, national, and local Latinx artists and activists, reinforcing the company's core values of Chicano/Latinx identities, experimental theater, and social justice. "We are calling this season 'The Voices of Cara Mía Theatre,'" says executive artistic director David Lozano. "The productions are diverse...
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
It's a big weekend around Fort Worth, with the most notable events being both typical and atypical. There will be two local theater productions (one at a much-larger venue than usual), a video game championship taking place in an arena, a couple of well-known comedians, an appearance by a legendary country singer, and the long-awaited return of a huge pop star, among others.
Popular vegan restaurant Spiral Diner to open location in Arlington
You win some, you lose some: Fort Worth-based vegan restaurant chain Spiral Diner is closing its location in Dallas' Oak Cliff. But the company has more vegan eateries on the way. According to a release, the Dallas location will close on August 14. It's at the end of its lease,...
Restaurant news sizzles in this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Don't read this roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news on an empty stomach....
6 Fort Worth-area bars serving drinks with the trendy fruit of summer 2022
One big trend for summer drinking in Dallas-Fort Worth has been the incorporation of watermelon as a flavor. Watermelon is a perennial summer classic for sure, but in 2022, it seems like everyone's doing some kind of watermelon cocktail, from high-end bars to funky shot joints. What's especially refreshing about...
Kimbell Art Museum celebrates 50th anniversary with a week of free events for Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum is celebrating its milestone 50th birthday this fall, and everyone's invited to the party — even the kids. On October 4, 1972, the Kimbell opened the Louis I. Kahn building to great acclaim. Accordingly, the week of October 4-9 will be prime celebration week for the city's premier art museum, with the biggest event happening Saturday, October 8.
culturemap.com
Dallas Margarita Festival
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the Dallas Margarita Festival, attendees will receive a margarita sampling card & voting chip, which they can use to sample over 10 two-ounce samples of margaritas From Dallas’ best bars & restaurants. Guests will drop their voting chip in their favorite margarita's voting jar, and the jar with most chips will be crowned the best margarita in Dallas, winning $1,000 and bragging rights.
3 new outdoor sculptures from the Modern Art Museum grace an entrance to downtown Fort Worth
One of the corridors into downtown Fort Worth has gotten a little more artful. Three outdoor sculptures from the Modern Art Museum's permanent collection went on view along West 7th Street beginning Monday, August 8, and will remain there indefinitely. According to a release, the Modern has partnered with the...
Apartment rents surge at double-digit pace across Dallas-Fort Worth, new report says
As summer vacations end and college semesters start, August is always a busy month for renters moving into apartments. This month, those unlocking doors to new digs across Dallas-Fort Worth are being greeted by some especially unwelcome sticker shock. According to Zumper's new Dallas-Fort Worth rent report, the price of...
Don't read this roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news on an empty stomach
Maybe grab a snack because this roundup of restaurant news around Fort Worth is brimming with tasty tidbits: exciting new openings, beloved re-openings, promising new menus, enticing new cocktails, and alluring new limited-edition items. Here's the latest Fort Worth restaurant news:. Salad and Go is opening three locations in Dallas-Fort...
Turkey leg craze hits Fort Worth with new restaurant Turkey Den
A foodstuff that has made diners go mad with glee now has its own outpost in Fort Worth. Called Turkey Den, it's a new restaurant that opened in early July on the east side of Fort Worth at 1201 Oakland St., where it's serving stuffed smoked turkey legs, along with fried seafood and Cajun food.
The Chicks add Dallas-Fort Worth to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one...
Dog-centric apartments fetch top spot in this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Apartment community opens in Grapevine with extra love for the dogs. A new...
Groundbreaking exhibit of Civil Rights photos and memorabilia comes to North Texas museum
A prestigious national tour of some of the most important Civil Rights movement photos, oral histories, and memorabilia in American history is landing at Dallas' Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza: "Solidarity Now! 1968 Poor People’s Campaign," will be on view August 13, 2022-February 26, 2023. Organized by the...
6 top snow cone stands for an icy sweet treat around Fort Worth
An oasis of relief on a sizzling day can be found by way of the classic snow cone stand. (Because when the weather is this steamy, sometimes even ice cream is just too heavy.) With soft and fluffy shaved ice and so many refreshing flavor options, snow cones provide for a nostalgic taste of a hot summer night. Today’s snow cones are more tricked up than those from our youth — some are garnished with sour candy, whipped cream, and even diced pickles, while others are served in fancy, hollowed-out fruit bowls.
