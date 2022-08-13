ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

CultureMap Fort Worth

These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend

It's a big weekend around Fort Worth, with the most notable events being both typical and atypical. There will be two local theater productions (one at a much-larger venue than usual), a video game championship taking place in an arena, a couple of well-known comedians, an appearance by a legendary country singer, and the long-awaited return of a huge pop star, among others.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Kimbell Art Museum celebrates 50th anniversary with a week of free events for Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum is celebrating its milestone 50th birthday this fall, and everyone's invited to the party — even the kids. On October 4, 1972, the Kimbell opened the Louis I. Kahn building to great acclaim. Accordingly, the week of October 4-9 will be prime celebration week for the city's premier art museum, with the biggest event happening Saturday, October 8.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Margarita Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the Dallas Margarita Festival, attendees will receive a margarita sampling card & voting chip, which they can use to sample over 10 two-ounce samples of margaritas From Dallas’ best bars & restaurants. Guests will drop their voting chip in their favorite margarita's voting jar, and the jar with most chips will be crowned the best margarita in Dallas, winning $1,000 and bragging rights.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

6 top snow cone stands for an icy sweet treat around Fort Worth

An oasis of relief on a sizzling day can be found by way of the classic snow cone stand. (Because when the weather is this steamy, sometimes even ice cream is just too heavy.) With soft and fluffy shaved ice and so many refreshing flavor options, snow cones provide for a nostalgic taste of a hot summer night. Today’s snow cones are more tricked up than those from our youth — some are garnished with sour candy, whipped cream, and even diced pickles, while others are served in fancy, hollowed-out fruit bowls.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
ABOUT

CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://fortworth.culturemap.com/

