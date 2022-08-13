All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the Dallas Margarita Festival, attendees will receive a margarita sampling card & voting chip, which they can use to sample over 10 two-ounce samples of margaritas From Dallas’ best bars & restaurants. Guests will drop their voting chip in their favorite margarita's voting jar, and the jar with most chips will be crowned the best margarita in Dallas, winning $1,000 and bragging rights.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO