ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins Select A.J. Ladwig

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago

10:25AM: The Marlins officially announced Ladwig’s selection, and he will be the 27th man for the doubleheader.

10:20AM: The Marlins will select the contract of right-hander A.J. Ladwig from Double-A, The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reports (Twitter link). Since Billy Hamilton was outrighted off Miami’s roster yesterday, the Marlins already had an open spot for Ladwig on the 40-man roster. Miami faces the Braves in a doubleheader today, so it possible Ladwig could serve as the Marlins’ designated 27th player.

The righty is now poised to make his MLB debut at age 29. Originally an 11th-round pick for the Tigers in the 2014 draft, Ladwig had spent his entire pro career in Detroit’s farm system until being released in May, and he then quickly signed a new minors deal with the Marlins.

Ladwig has primarily pitched as a starter, being first on the mound in 137 of his 155 games. With only a 16.57% career strikeout rate, Ladwig doesn’t miss many bats, as he has relied on excellent control (3.63% walk rate) to retire batters. He has pitched at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels since 2017, though he didn’t pitch at all in 2019 due to Tommy John surgery, and then missed the 2020 campaign when the pandemic canceled the entire minor league season.

Through it all, Ladwig has a 4.34 ERA over 783 1/3 innings during his minor league career, including a 4.43 ERA over 65 frames for the Marlins’ Double-A affiliate this year. He’ll now get his first shot at the majors, and as Ladwig told The Detroit News’ Chris McCosky this past February, that hope of reaching the Show sustained him throughout the ups and downs of his career. “I just need to keep working and get up there. I still dream about it, all the time,” Ladwig said.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Veteran OF Travis Jankowski elects free agency

The Mariners announced that outfielder Travis Jankowski has passed through waivers unclaimed. He’s refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma in favor of free agency. As a player with five-plus years of MLB service time, Jankowski can head to the open market while still collecting the remaining guarantees on his contract.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins Outright Billy Hamilton

The Marlins have outrighted outfielder Billy Hamilton to Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to Jacksonville, tweets Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. That pair of moves makes room for infielder/outfielders Jon Berti and Brian Anderson to be reinstated from the injured list. That Hamilton has already been...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays, Yoshi Tsutsugo Close To Minor League Deal

The Blue Jays are close to signing first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor league contract, interim manager John Schneider indicated to reporters Monday (Twitter link via Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic). Yuki Yamada of Japan’s Sankei Sports first reported that Tsutsugo was likely to land with Toronto on a minor league pact.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians To Select Xzavion Curry

The Guardians will turn to right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry to start the second game of today’s doubleheader, manager Terry Francona announced (Twitter link via Cleveland.com’s Joe Noga). He’ll need to have his contract formally selected to the 40-man roster, which is currently at capacity. Curry, 24,...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Re-Sign Travis Jankowski To Minor League Deal

The Mets have re-signed outfielder Travis Jankowski to a minor league deal, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Jankowski, 31, now returns to the organization where he began his season, as he and the Mets also agreed to a minor league deal in March. He made the team on Opening Day and spent six weeks on the active roster, largely serving as a bench outfielder. Since he has a better reputation for his speed and defense than for his bat, he was largely entering games for pinch running and defensive replacement duty.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Minor League#The Miami Herald#Tigers
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers fire GM Al Avila after 22 seasons

The Tigers announced that they have parted ways with executive vice president and general manager Al Avila, effective immediately, per a press release from the team. Sam Menzin, vice president and assistant general manager, will continue as the day-to-day contact for the team, per the release. The club’s chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch says that he will oversee the search for Avila’s replacement.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers To Select Daniel Norris

Left-hander Daniel Norris is returning for a second big league stint with the Tigers, the team announced to reporters Thursday. Norris, who signed a minor league deal after being cut loose by the Cubs, will start tomorrow’s game for the Tigers. He’ll make at least two starts, tweets Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. The Tigers will need to make a corresponding 40-man roster move before tomorrow’s game.
MLB
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes starting in Game 1 Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.6...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners reinstate OF Mitch Haniger from 60-day IL

In between games of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Angels, the Mariners reinstated outfielder Mitch Haniger from the 60-day injured list. Abraham Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in the corresponding move. Haniger has played in just nine games this year, due to both a two-week stint on the COVID-related...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians designate Franmil Reyes for assignment

The Cleveland Guardians have designated DH/outfielder Franmil Reyes for assignment, reports Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Though his 2022 numbers have fallen well below his career marks, the move still comes as something of a surprise given Reyes’ age and his prodigious raw power. He had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier this week.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Select Austin Brice

The Pirates announced they’ve selected right-hander Austin Brice onto the major league roster. Pittsburgh placed righty Yerry De Los Santos on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. Brice is back for a second stint with the Bucs. He made two appearances, tossing 3 2/3 innings of two-run...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy