Schumer may force Senate Republicans into a vote over the controversial $35 insulin copay cap
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 5 in Washington, D.C. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may dare the chamber’s Republicans to vote against a $35 per month cap on insulin in the still-under-construction Inflation Reduction Act, sources told Insider.
House Democrats Pass Historic Climate, Healthcare Bill over Republican Opposition
The House of Representatives passed the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, clearing the way for President Biden to sign the landmark climate and healthcare bill into law. The legislation passed along party lines, as Democrats overcame unified GOP opposition. Republicans banded together to vote by proxy in order to deny a physical quorum. The bill still passed, but Republicans are hoping the move will open up an avenue for a legal challenge of the bill’s passage, Axios reported ahead of the vote. Proxy votes are part of a quorum needed to pass legislation, as a House resolution passed by the current...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Progressive Democratic Senators say they will vote against amendments to Inflation Reduction Act
Progressive Senators said they will vote against any amendments to Democrats’ proposed climate and health care legislation ahead of a marathon series of votes before the bill’s passage. The remarks come ahead of the Senate voting on a motion to proceed on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Democrats hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow them to pass it with a simple majority and avoid a Republican filibuster. As part of budget reconciliation, the Senate will conduct a “vote-a-rama,” wherein Senators vote for back-to-back amendments at a rapid-fire pace of usually...
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
Washington Examiner
Some House Democrats would risk careers by voting for Manchin bill
The big mystery with regard to the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spendathon pending in Congress is why so many politically vulnerable Democrats would risk supporting it. With five House vacancies, Democrats control a 220-210-seat majority in Congress’s lower chamber, which is poised to vote on the bill on Friday. If all 210 Republicans vote against this monstrosity, as expected, then the bill would die if only five Democrats join them. And there are considerably more than five House Democrats who have significant political reasons to oppose, not support, this job-killing, tax-hiking, IRS-arming, energy-limiting, medicine-killing legislation. But they will most likely vote for it.
U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers debated […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
‘Come On, Bernie!’ Why Democrats Left Child Tax Credit Out Of The Inflation Reduction Act
The only hope for restoring the child benefit appears to be bipartisan negotiations with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
The Inflation Reduction Act should have closed this tax loophole for the rich. Here’s the real cost of Sen. Sinema’s decisive vote
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat from Arizona, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Aug. 6. On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin struck a deal with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The deal came with a special compromise to appease Sinema: All provisions on the carried interest loophole—private equity’s favorite tax-dodging technique–had to be dropped.
Senate climate bill has West Virginia written all over it
The sprawling economic package passed by the U.S. Senate this week has a certain West Virginia flavor.The package, passed with no Republican votes, could be read largely as an effort to help West Virginia look to the future without turning away entirely from its roots.The bill contains billions in incentives for clean energy — while also offering renewed support for traditional fuel sources such as coal and natural gas — as well as big boosts for national parks and health care for low-income people and coal miners with black lung disease. That’s no accident. Most provisions were included as...
By 51-50 margin, Senate votes to begin debate on Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats started pushing their election-year economic bill through the Senate on Saturday, starting the sprawling collection of President Joe Biden's priorities on climate, energy, health and taxes on a pathway through Congress that the party hopes will end in victory by the end of this week. In a preview of...
Senate Energy Committee Chairman Requests Manchin Appear to Explain Support for ‘Inflation Reduction Act’
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Senate Committee on Energy, Industry and Mining Chairman Randy Smith (R-Tucker) today said he will invite U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to appear before the Joint Standing Committee on Energy to explain Manchin’s support for the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. Senator Smith said he has...
Campaigns for and against Tennessee’s ‘right-to-work’ constitutional amendment heat up
A campaign to enshrine Tennessee’s ‘right-to-work’ law in the state constitution released a video on Tuesday from Gov. Bill Lee and former Gov. Bill Haslam urging voters to approve the measure in the upcoming November election. “For 75 years, Tennessee has been a right to work state....
US News and World Report
House Democrats Pass Spending Bill in Latest Victory for Biden
House Democrats voted Friday to pass a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a major turnaround after the legislation seemed doomed just weeks ago. “Today is really a glorious day for us,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California...
US News and World Report
Democrats' $430 Billion Climate, Drug Bill Gets Enough Votes to Pass U.S. House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democrats' landmark $430 billion climate, tax and drug pricing bill secured enough votes to pass the U.S. House on Friday. Voting was ongoing in the Democratic-controlled chamber. (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; editing by Costas Pitas)
U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday cleared Democrats’ long-sought climate, health care and tax package, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The roughly $750 billion measure is much smaller than the $2 trillion reconciliation package the House originally sent to the Senate in November. The final product left out dozens of […] The post U.S. House Democrats send sweeping climate, health and tax legislation to Biden appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
