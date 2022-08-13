ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Predicts Explosive Parabolic Move for Bitcoin – Here’s His Timeline

Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko thinks the bottom is already in for Bitcoin (BTC) and it’s due for a massive rally in less than a year. In a new interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko tells host Matt McCall that after nearly ten months of frustration and financial loss, the crypto winter is finally over with Bitcoin ready to move in about half a year.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Explodes, Dogecoin (DOGE) Storms Into Top 10

The top dogs of crypto are out to play. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has soared by nearly 30% over the last 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. It is now in 12th by market capitalization, surpassing Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC). The cryptocurrency is up by more than 34% in just a week.
u.today

SHIB Listed by Yet Another Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

This Platform Burns 4.7 Billion SHIB, Planning to Surpass July Burns in August: Details

u.today

Peter Brandt: Shiba Inu Completes H&S Pattern

cryptoglobe.com

Japanese Bank to Offer Customers $XRP or $BTC Rewards in New Campaign

Popular Japanese bank Shinsei Bank is set to start offering customers rewards in $XRP or $BTC as part of a new campaign that is running from August 10 until October 31. Rewards in the campaign can go up to 8,000 Japanese Yen worth around $60 at the time of writing.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
NEWSBTC

HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!

Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
u.today

270 Million XRP Moved with Ripple’s Direct Participation, Here's Where

u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 14

