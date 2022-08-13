Missoula PaddleHeads hold off Boise Hawks, stretch win streak to four games

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina Andras
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel begins 3-peat quest; Missoula Hellgate, Big Sky eye growth
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel heads into the 2022 football season as the defending State AA champion for the second year in a row. Having the largest possible target on their back was a new experience for the Spartans last year. No one had gone through that before because they were coming off a 2020 title run in which they ended a 48-year championship drought.
406mtsports.com
Montana picked No. 2, Montana State No. 4 in AFCA preseason football poll
MISSOULA — The FCS football coaches around the nation have tabbed the Montana Grizzlies as the No. 2 team in the nation and Montana State No. 4 with the release of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) preseason top-25, which was released Monday. It's the highest preseason ranking the...
KTVB
Nampa Bulldogs move to 5A
The Nampa Bulldogs have been at the 4A level for years, but now they have moved up. They are now at the highest level with a head new coach leading them.
406mtsports.com
Young offensive line looks to answer the bell as Montana replaces 3 veterans
MISSOULA — Montana’s offensive players on the north sideline at Dornblaser Field erupted with an excited “oh” late in Friday’s practice. They broke out a louder and more-extended “oh” moments later following another impressive play as the first-team offense faced the first-team defense. The next time, the players spilled out even farther onto the field in excitement.
406mtsports.com
Philipsburg barrel racer Rachel Ward handles tough decisions
BILLINGS — Volleyball or barrel racing?. Rachel Ward could not avoid the question. Last October, Ward had to decide whether to compete at her first Northern Women’s Rodeo Association Finals in barrel racing or play volleyball for her high school team at the district tournament. A setter for...
10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium in 2023
It's been more than 1,100 days since Garth Brooks put on a concert that the Treasure Valley is still talking about!. Not only did the country music legend sell out Albertsons Stadium at Boise State two nights in a row, but he was also single handily responsible for the largest entertainment event to ever take place in Idaho. Between the two nights, Brooks sold 86,000 tickets. Single night attendance set a new attendance record for any event to take place in the stadium. (Mostly because they were able to put seats on the field. You can't do that in the middle of a football game!)
406mtsports.com
World No. 1 from Melstone earns buckle at Missoula Stampede Rodeo
MISSOULA — Sage Newman had enough of not winning, so he made some changes. It happens that way sometimes. You watch some other cowboy walk away with the buckle and big check enough times, it opens your nostrils. "Last year after the NFR I wanted to better myself —...
KIVI-TV
"Come win with us"'; College of Idaho's new motto shows commitment to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho football scrimmage on Friday wasn't just a chance to see the team's ability, it was also the opportunity for the team to try to strengthen its tie to the Caldwell community. The team finished second in attendance last season among all NAIA...
Viewpoint: The past, present and future of the Albertsons Boise Open
BOISE, Idaho — The 33rd Albertsons Boise Open tees off later this week. It runs from Thursday to Sunday, August 18-21 at Hillcrest Country Club as part of the Korn Ferry Tour. 150 golfers will compete for a total purse of $1 million. The winner's share is $180,000. Thousands...
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker
True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Four Corners fire burns 73 acres near border of Payette and Boise National Forests
BOISE, Idaho — Payette National Forest (PNF) firefighters are responding to the Four Corners wildfire that was first reported Saturday evening. According to PNF, the fire is estimated to be 73 acres and, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it was likely started by lightning from Thursday’s thunderstorms.
U of I researcher drums up success as scientist through music
Pam Hutchinson draws a parallel between identifying weeds in a potato field and wowing a crowd with a drum solo. The post U of I researcher drums up success as scientist through music appeared first on Local News 8.
KREM
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
spotonidaho.com
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in...
Man arrested after attempting to shoot camper near Swan Falls dam
BOISE, Idaho — A man is in police custody after he reportedly tried to shoot another camper near the Swan Falls dam late Sunday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a 66-year-old Garden City man, later identified as Mark. R. Allen, was charged with aggravated assault and arrested.
Missoula Mayor Engen passes away at age 57
Missoula Mayor John Engen -- who had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer -- has passed away.
30 Pics of What You Missed at Idaho’s Halloween and Horror Convention
If you're in that weird place between being sad that summer is coming to an end and the overwhelming urge to pull out your Halloween decorations, the you need to get to the Red Lion Boise Downtowner this weekend!. The second annual Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention kicked off on...
