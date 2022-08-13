ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 1

Related
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Consumer Prices#Price Index#Inflation#Gas Prices#American#Cnn
Fortune

Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next

Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
TRAFFIC
marketplace.org

Gas prices are down, but consumer sentiment is up only slightly. Why?

A funny thing happened on the way to the gas station over the past month or so: According to AAA, the average price of regular gas went down by 62 cents, to just under $4 per gallon. And another thing happened that’s closely related to that fall in gas prices:...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wallstreetwindow.com

Consumer Sentiment Improved in Early August but Remains Very Low – Robert Hughes

The preliminary August results from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers show overall consumer sentiment ticked up in early August but remains near record lows (see first chart). The composite consumer sentiment increased to 55.1 in early August, up from 51.5 in July and the record low of 50.0 in June. The increase in early August totaled 3.6 points or 7.0 percent. The index remains consistent with prior recession levels.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Newest reports show inflation may have peaked, but high prices likely to stick

While inflation is still tearing through the country, recent reports indicate that it may be cresting as the Federal Reserve continues its historic interest rate-hiking cycle. This week’s release of the July consumer price index numbers showed that inflation didn’t increase from June to July, although it is still 8.5% higher than a year ago. The reading was better than many economists had anticipated but is still magnitudes higher than the central bank’s 2% inflation target.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high

The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate.Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared Wednesday after US government data showed a deceleration in inflation in July, bolstering the...
STOCKS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy