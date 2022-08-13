Read full article on original website
Related
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Opinion: This Is Why Gas Prices Are Falling and How Low They Could Go
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Inflation 2022: Will Prices Ever Go Back Down?
The most recent consumer price index (CPI) report puts inflation at 9.1%, an unsustainably high rate for prices to keep rising. While there's no news yet on what the July report will bring, there are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Don't expect the stock market to rally even as gas prices fall and inflation cools, Goldman Sachs says
Falling gas prices mean inflation is set to cool considerably over the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts expect lower gas prices to shave at least one percentage point off of headline CPI. But the stock market has limited upside as the Fed is unlikely to tolerate easing financial...
With inflation a key midterm issue, Americans’ fear of rising prices drops at a record pace
For Democrats facing election in the upcoming midterms, inflation is a political thorn that digs into consumers’ budgets despite a concerted federal effort to combat the problem. New data shows that those efforts might finally be paying off. On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released its...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next
Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
marketplace.org
Gas prices are down, but consumer sentiment is up only slightly. Why?
A funny thing happened on the way to the gas station over the past month or so: According to AAA, the average price of regular gas went down by 62 cents, to just under $4 per gallon. And another thing happened that’s closely related to that fall in gas prices:...
Inflation Expectations Take Historic Dive From June: What New York Fed Consumer Survey Says About Gas, Food Prices
Consumer expectations for inflation are becoming more positive, according to a new survey released by the New York Fed. A broad-based sample of consumers shows they expect inflation rates to largely decrease for food and gas prices. The July edition of the New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia expert says slight drop in rise in consumer prices isn't a 'sustainable trend'
(The Center Square) — The slight drop in the rise of consumer prices may only be a momentary bit of relief as federal policy could make matters worse, a Georgia nonprofit said. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers...
wallstreetwindow.com
Consumer Sentiment Improved in Early August but Remains Very Low – Robert Hughes
The preliminary August results from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers show overall consumer sentiment ticked up in early August but remains near record lows (see first chart). The composite consumer sentiment increased to 55.1 in early August, up from 51.5 in July and the record low of 50.0 in June. The increase in early August totaled 3.6 points or 7.0 percent. The index remains consistent with prior recession levels.
The long, hot inflationary summer of high gas prices is ending and Americans are less afraid of what comes next
The gasoline dragon has been slain. Inflation is slinking back into its cave as the consumers rejoice. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its most recent monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI). The report, which tracks prices across various consumer products, showed no net price growth over the last month.
Washington Examiner
Newest reports show inflation may have peaked, but high prices likely to stick
While inflation is still tearing through the country, recent reports indicate that it may be cresting as the Federal Reserve continues its historic interest rate-hiking cycle. This week’s release of the July consumer price index numbers showed that inflation didn’t increase from June to July, although it is still 8.5% higher than a year ago. The reading was better than many economists had anticipated but is still magnitudes higher than the central bank’s 2% inflation target.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Trading Higher As Stocks Continue Rally Amid Inflation Bill Passage
The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Industrials are each trading about 1% higher on Monday morning, as stocks look to continue their hot streak. As it stands right now, the S&P is up more than 6% in the last month, while the Nasdaq is up nearly 9%, giving some investors confidence that the bottom is in.
Business Insider
Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high
The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate.Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared Wednesday after US government data showed a deceleration in inflation in July, bolstering the...
Chances Of Another 0.75% Interest Rate Hike Plummet Following Soft CPI Inflation Reading
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target Fed funds rate by 0.75% in June and July in an attempt to get inflation under control. Investors wondering if the Fed will pull the trigger on a third 0.75% hike at its next meeting in September got some key inflation data on Wednesday morning suggesting the Fed may dial back the pace of its tightening.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 1