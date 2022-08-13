ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

French Bulldog taken at gunpoint found dead

By Jon Levine
 2 days ago

A French Bulldog taken at gunpoint in a brazen daylight abduction has been found dead.

The 14-month old pup named Bruno was on a walk with his owner in the Brightwood neighborhood of Washington D.C. on April 13 when four men accosted his owner and took the dog, along with a wallet and cell phone.

Bruno’s owner, Jamaica Harvey, said she received a call from police in Maryland’s Prince George’s County on Friday who gave her the bad news.

“I received a call from PG county , he was found unalive,” she said in a now deleted tweet, Washingtonian reported. “I’m so broken I wanna thank everyone who helped me through this.”

The Bruno killing was a tragic end to a wave of animal abductions that have plagued the DC area in recent months.

Bruno’s death is the latest in a series of animal abductions in D.C..
Bruno’s owner reported that she is feeling “broken.”
Much like New York City, the nation’s capital has been in the grips of a crime wave. Homicide, robbery, violent crime and burglary are all up in 2022 vs. the same period in 2021, police records show.

French Bulldogs, a premium designer breed, are frequently a target of dognapping because of their high value, according to the American Kennel Club , which said smaller breeds like Chihuahuas and Yorkshire Terriers were also at high risk.

Barbara Karls
2d ago

my God people never surprise me, I'm so sorry. not that it would help, but hope those responsible for this needless act get caught. if they would have just given dog to a vet safe, they still would be free and you would have your baby. what did killing it serve? sickeningagain, heart breaks for you

Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City, NY
