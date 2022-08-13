Read full article on original website
Takeaways from UF’s first football scrimmage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In less than three weeks, the Gator football team will be in-season rather than building through the preseason. To get his guys game-ready, Billy Napier and the coaching staff are holding two intra-squad scrimmages. The first of those took place this past Saturday, and it seems there is still a lot of work ahead for this group.
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
Florida football: Gators land 4 star LB Myles Graham
If anybody has the secret sauce or whatever it is that Billy Napier has been using on the recruiting trail, let me know because I can’t believe how hot the Gators have been. Their momentum continued today as the Gators landed 4 star LB Myles Graham out of Atlanta, GA. This came not even half an hour after landing Kamran James.
Florida beats out Georgia for a high-upside pass rusher in Kamran James
The future of Florida’s defensive line room continues to look bright. After Billy Napier & Co. secured commitments on Saturday from a pair of Top247 defensive linemen in Kelby Collins and Will Norman, the Gators beat out Georgia on Sunday for another Top247 pass rusher in Kamran James. “I’m...
Relationships played a big factor in Florida landing Top247 DL Kamran James
Florida capped off their weekend of one of the best defensive line hauls in a short span on time, by landing their third commitment at the position of the weekend when Orlando (Fla.) Olympia four-star defensive lineman Kamran James picked UF over Georgia. Florida had been a heavy player in this recruitment since earlier in the year when they were one of his first big offers. That early offer made it able for the Florida staff to get James on campus numerous times over the course of this year. When making so many visits, it gave James a comfortable feeling with both the campus and the coaching staff.
Kirby Smart calls reported recruiting news for Georgia-Florida game 'moot point'
It was recently reported that Georgia and Florida will be allowed to host recruits for the annual neutral site rivalry clash in Jacksonville. Kirby Smart, however, doesn’t see it as big news because it isn’t a real recruiting visit. Smart was asked about this week’s report during his...
Gators Earn Commitment From Big-Time DT Will Norman
The Florida Gators continue their impressive recruiting spree as of late by landing defensive tackle Will Norman.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide
Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
Attendance and participation notes from Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp
Here are notes and observations regarding the participation level of players in Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp, which marked the program's ninth preseason practice. The session was held inside Florida's indoor practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch two periods of the session, which lasted a combined 18 minutes instead of the usual 14-minute window.
Five finalists selected for Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
HAHIRA – The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest finalists are from Lake Park, Valdosta, Adel, Tallahassee, and Gainesville. Hahira, Georgia, August 11, 2022: Five finalists have been selected to play at the Finals of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest, coming from Tallahassee and Gainesville, Florida, and Lake Park, Valdosta, and Adel, Georgia.
Infotech receives top 15 ranking
Florida Trend recently named Infotech, a Gainesville-based business, the No. 13 Large Company in the Best Companies To Work For program. Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions and expert statistical and econometric consulting services, rose eight spots from the 2021 rankings and earned a spot on the Best Companies list for the fifth consecutive year, according to a press release.
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist speaks at Souls to the Polls in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters can now cast their ballots with early voting already started throughout North Central Florida. Many people in Gainesville informed themselves on candidates running in alachua county and in the state of Florida at Souls to the Polls. “Black voters, other minority voters or disenfranchised voters...
Fall Produce Coming in Season
Florida may lack the colors of changing leaves, but this time of year, produce stands burst with every color of the rainbow. Intense Florida summers can be too hot for most crops to grow. Even with only slightly cooler temperatures in the fall, the growing season ramps up. It is a time of year when both warm-weather and cool-weather crops can overlap in season.
GNV honors Haile Homestead historian
Historian Karen Kirkman continues to search for the whole story about life on plantations in Alachua County. As a volunteer historian at Historic Haile Homestead at Kanapaha Plantation (HHH) for more than 20 years, Kirkman’s commitment to connecting families to their enslaved ancestors has become a passion and a service that has involved traveling out of state to track down the roots of the many slaves who were brought to the Gainesville in the mid-1800s.
Landlords raise their arms over Gainesville’s comprehensive rental inspection program
Inspection records show that the City of Gainesville’s program that is designed to screen rental properties for safety and energy efficiency standards cites landlords for many decorative details such as door and landscaping paint. The owners are so unhappy that they hire a lawyer to sue the city. Some...
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
