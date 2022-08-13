ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Takeaways from UF’s first football scrimmage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In less than three weeks, the Gator football team will be in-season rather than building through the preseason. To get his guys game-ready, Billy Napier and the coaching staff are holding two intra-squad scrimmages. The first of those took place this past Saturday, and it seems there is still a lot of work ahead for this group.
FanSided

Florida football: Gators land 4 star LB Myles Graham

If anybody has the secret sauce or whatever it is that Billy Napier has been using on the recruiting trail, let me know because I can’t believe how hot the Gators have been. Their momentum continued today as the Gators landed 4 star LB Myles Graham out of Atlanta, GA. This came not even half an hour after landing Kamran James.
247Sports

Relationships played a big factor in Florida landing Top247 DL Kamran James

Florida capped off their weekend of one of the best defensive line hauls in a short span on time, by landing their third commitment at the position of the weekend when Orlando (Fla.) Olympia four-star defensive lineman Kamran James picked UF over Georgia. Florida had been a heavy player in this recruitment since earlier in the year when they were one of his first big offers. That early offer made it able for the Florida staff to get James on campus numerous times over the course of this year. When making so many visits, it gave James a comfortable feeling with both the campus and the coaching staff.
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide

Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
247Sports

Attendance and participation notes from Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp

Here are notes and observations regarding the participation level of players in Florida's first scrimmage of fall camp, which marked the program's ninth preseason practice. The session was held inside Florida's indoor practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch two periods of the session, which lasted a combined 18 minutes instead of the usual 14-minute window.
valdostatoday.com

Five finalists selected for Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest

HAHIRA – The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest finalists are from Lake Park, Valdosta, Adel, Tallahassee, and Gainesville. Hahira, Georgia, August 11, 2022: Five finalists have been selected to play at the Finals of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest, coming from Tallahassee and Gainesville, Florida, and Lake Park, Valdosta, and Adel, Georgia.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Infotech receives top 15 ranking

Florida Trend recently named Infotech, a Gainesville-based business, the No. 13 Large Company in the Best Companies To Work For program. Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions and expert statistical and econometric consulting services, rose eight spots from the 2021 rankings and earned a spot on the Best Companies list for the fifth consecutive year, according to a press release.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Fall Produce Coming in Season

Florida may lack the colors of changing leaves, but this time of year, produce stands burst with every color of the rainbow. Intense Florida summers can be too hot for most crops to grow. Even with only slightly cooler temperatures in the fall, the growing season ramps up. It is a time of year when both warm-weather and cool-weather crops can overlap in season.
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV honors Haile Homestead historian

Historian Karen Kirkman continues to search for the whole story about life on plantations in Alachua County. As a volunteer historian at Historic Haile Homestead at Kanapaha Plantation (HHH) for more than 20 years, Kirkman’s commitment to connecting families to their enslaved ancestors has become a passion and a service that has involved traveling out of state to track down the roots of the many slaves who were brought to the Gainesville in the mid-1800s.
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
FanSided

FanSided

