ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Bubba Watson Resignation Opens PGA Tour Opportunity For Multiple Players

By Matt Cradock
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

Back in July, Bubba Watson was confirmed as the next player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Following his announcement, just a fortnight later, questions soon surrounded his membership on the PGA Tour and what the two-time Masters winner would do with it.

Now, after revealing that he has resigned his PGA Tour membership , Watson has freed up the opportunity for a number of players who are vying for their own PGA Tour card, with multiple players now eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

See more

Four of the players in question were Anthony Quayle, Chris Naegel, Rick Lamb and Matti Schmid who, just a week ago, appeared to have secured enough FedEx Cup points as non-members to finish higher than the player who finished 200th on the official list.

As a result, the quartet were eligible to play in the three tournament Korn Ferry Tour finals, with players ranked 126 - 200 in the FedEx Cup standings also joining them. However, there was a huge spanner thrown in the works at the Wyndham Championship when, following a four shot victory, Joohyung Kim , who at the time was a non-member, received a full membership and knocked everybody down a spot in the FedEx Cup standings.

Because of the commanding win, it actually eliminated four players from qualification. This is where Watson comes in as the 43-year-old, who was ranked 151st in the FedEx Cup and hadn't played since the PGA Championship in May, had not featured in an LIV Golf tournament or resigned his membership.

If Watson did resign then the list would be updated and the four who originally missed out would then be restored and eligible again. On Wednesday afternoon, Watson revealed he had resigned, meaning Quayle, Naegel, Lamb and Schmid can now feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2383J5_0hG4TDYd00

Anthony Quayle will look to secure a PGA Tour card for the very first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement surrounding the FedEx Cup playoffs and the suspended LIV golfers, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stated: "Today, the Policy Board determined that eligibility for the 2022-2023 season will be finalized after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Accordingly, the FedEx Cup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will continue to update through the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship."

The Korn Ferry Tour finals get underway on Monday with 25 PGA Tour cards up for grabs. If you're wondering how the field is made up then it is the top 75 Points leaders from the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of the Regular Season, with the PGA Tour members who finished 126 - 200th on the FedEx Cup points list following the Wyndham Championship joining them.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Will Zalatoris delivered great line during first PGA Tour win

Will Zalatoris finally broke through at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday with his first ever PGA Tour win, and he made it no secret that he was thrilled to silence the critics. Zalatoris beat Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to open up the FedExCup Playoffs. There would...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Anthony Quayle
Person
Bubba Watson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Southwind

Will Zalatoris finally got it done. Arguably the best PGA Tour winner who hadn’t recorded a win this year, Zalatoris no longer has that title after capturing the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Zalatoris made numerous clutch putts down the stretch, but none were bigger than his last on the third playoff hole for bogey that helped him beat Sepp Straka for his first victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
Golf Channel

APGA Tour linking with PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions for events later this year

The APGA Tour's footprint in professional golf continues to expand. The tour will host its first international tournament, the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship, in conjunction with the PGA Tour, from Oct. 11-12. The event will be at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, the same site as the PGA Tour's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will be played from Oct. 27-30.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To PGA Tour Meeting News

Brewing tension is leading the PGA Tour to gather and discuss LIV Golf's looming presence. According to the Fire Pit Collective's Alan Shipnuck, PGA Tour players are holding a meeting regarding LIV Golf on Tuesday. Shipnuck said "everything is on the table," including the future of Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Fedex Cup#Saudi#Liv Golf#The Korn Ferry Tour
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

102
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy