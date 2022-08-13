In the second half of the season, the New York Mets carry a huge advantage against their opponents, and that is their starting rotation. The New York Mets made a plethora of moves this past offseason to turn the team into a perennial World Series contender, with their biggest being signing Max Scherzer to a three-year contract. So far, the team has lived up to their lofty expectations entering the final two months of the regular season. When it comes to the second half of the season, it was their starting rotation that has led the way.

QUEENS, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO