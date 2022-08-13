ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
FanSided

Cardinals: Will Albert Pujols reach the 700 home run mark?

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is still chasing the 700 home run mark and it’s starting to look more and more possible he’ll get there. Albert Pujols’ is already in rare company for dozens of achievements from his MLB career. There’s still one big club he’s hoping to join before his retirement though.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
FanSided

Yankees fans want Aaron Boone fired for losing to Red Sox, again

It wouldn’t be the dog days of August if New York Yankees fans weren’t frustrated with manager Aaron Boone in some way, shape, or form. The Yanks lost again last night at the hands of their rival, the Boston Red Sox. The defeat ensured New York fell to 2-8 in their last 10 games. Considering their fast start, it’s surprising to see the Yankees go through such a cold streak, but such is the case in a 162-game season.
FanSided

Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
FanSided

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s mom defends son from critics on Instagram

Baseball pundits attacked Fernando Tatis Jr. for what they deemed a weak excuse for using PEDs. Tatis’ mom took to social media to defend him. Tatis’ statement didn’t do him any favors. His excuse stated that he took the drug Clostebol to treat ringworm. In actuality, Clostebol does not treat ringworm at all.
FanSided

Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention

The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
IBWAA

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
FanSided

Latest Yankees injury heightens pressure to regroup amid slump

The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, and their latest injury may pose more trouble for them. The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, as shown by a series loss against their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox. DJ LeMahieu was announced injured on Sunday night, which may pose even more trouble for New York.
FanSided

Rays vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 16 (Back Yanks When Facing Lefties)

The struggling New York Yankees need to pick up a few division wins against the Tampa Bay Rays, and they’ll have one of the best pitchers on the mound to try to get it done. All-Star Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA) has lost back-to-back starts despite pitching well, and he takes on another solid lefty, Jeffery Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA) tonight at Yankee Stadium.
FanSided

FanSided

