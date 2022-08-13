Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa
The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
Cardinals: Will Albert Pujols reach the 700 home run mark?
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is still chasing the 700 home run mark and it’s starting to look more and more possible he’ll get there. Albert Pujols’ is already in rare company for dozens of achievements from his MLB career. There’s still one big club he’s hoping to join before his retirement though.
3 Cardinals players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three St. Louis Cardinals players are the ones most likely to be gone from the roster by September 1. The St. Louis Cardinals don’t plan to settle for a wild card spot. They have their eye on the National League Central prize. Unfortunately, not everyone will remain with...
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees fans want Aaron Boone fired for losing to Red Sox, again
It wouldn’t be the dog days of August if New York Yankees fans weren’t frustrated with manager Aaron Boone in some way, shape, or form. The Yanks lost again last night at the hands of their rival, the Boston Red Sox. The defeat ensured New York fell to 2-8 in their last 10 games. Considering their fast start, it’s surprising to see the Yankees go through such a cold streak, but such is the case in a 162-game season.
Hundreds gather to memorialize Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen
Hundreds attended services on Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church to celebrate the life of Nicole Hazen, who died on Aug. 4 at age 45 after more than a two-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Hazen, the wife of Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen, was...
Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s mom defends son from critics on Instagram
Baseball pundits attacked Fernando Tatis Jr. for what they deemed a weak excuse for using PEDs. Tatis’ mom took to social media to defend him. Tatis’ statement didn’t do him any favors. His excuse stated that he took the drug Clostebol to treat ringworm. In actuality, Clostebol does not treat ringworm at all.
Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention
The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
Braves: Vaughn Grissom success brings up tough Ozzie Albies question
Atlanta Braves fans are wondering what happens to Vaughn Grissom once Ozzie Albies returns. He may have only just joined the big-league club, but Vaughn Grissom has quickly become a fan favorite in Braves Country. Grissom was called up after Orlando Arcia pulled his hamstring in the first of two...
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
Video: Luke Voit has depressing reaction to Manny Machado RBI
Luke Voit was one of the players traded to the Washington Nationals from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal prior to the August 2 deadline. And it appears that Voit misses playing for his former team. The Padres beat the Nationals 6-0 on Sunday to win the...
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
Latest Yankees injury heightens pressure to regroup amid slump
The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, and their latest injury may pose more trouble for them. The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, as shown by a series loss against their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox. DJ LeMahieu was announced injured on Sunday night, which may pose even more trouble for New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I did it mommy': Baseball player shares emotional call with mom after long journey to the MLB
After a decade in the minors, Wynton Bernard finally got the call to join the Colorado Rockies in the MLB. His first call? To his mother.
Surprise team could be Twins’ competition for Carlos Correa
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is likely opting out of his contract and entering free agency after this season, and one “dark horse” team may have their eyes on him. Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is reportedly likely to opt out of his contract after this season and...
Jordan Montgomery makes Cardinals history: Yankees decision looks worse
Jordan Montgomery is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals and making the New York Yankees look real bad. Jordan Montgomery was never meant to get traded this season. He was performing well for the New York Yankees but in exchange for Harrison Bader, he was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals where he has already made history.
Rays vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 16 (Back Yanks When Facing Lefties)
The struggling New York Yankees need to pick up a few division wins against the Tampa Bay Rays, and they’ll have one of the best pitchers on the mound to try to get it done. All-Star Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67 ERA) has lost back-to-back starts despite pitching well, and he takes on another solid lefty, Jeffery Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA) tonight at Yankee Stadium.
FanSided
274K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0