It wouldn’t be the dog days of August if New York Yankees fans weren’t frustrated with manager Aaron Boone in some way, shape, or form. The Yanks lost again last night at the hands of their rival, the Boston Red Sox. The defeat ensured New York fell to 2-8 in their last 10 games. Considering their fast start, it’s surprising to see the Yankees go through such a cold streak, but such is the case in a 162-game season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO