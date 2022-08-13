Read full article on original website
Lima News
Zwez named to head Auglaize United Way
WAPAKONETA — Deb Zwez has been named executive director of The United Way of Auglaize County effective August 1. Zwez has been the publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News and prior to that was with the Evening Leader in St. Marys. She has served as a board member of both St. Marys and Wapakoneta chambers of commerce, is a Rotarian and serves on the YMCA board of directors. She has been very active in service to Auglaize County.
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
Daily Advocate
New GADC home has great benefits
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the Greenville Area Dog Club (GADC) on Saturday morning. The club is pleased to announce they have moved to their new location at 803 Martin St., Greenville (former Club 7 location). The GADC began helping area...
Community supports Lauck benefit dinner
LIMA — The City of Lima joined together Friday afternoon to raise money for Chase Lauck, who suddenly passed away at the end of July. Lauck was a 24-year-old Lima native who was deeply loved by his family. The benefit dinner was held at Veterans Memorial Civic Center and Elmview Pub where to-go dinners were given to participants.
Three area schools are set to welcome back students today
MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.
Lima News
Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
Inside Indiana Business
Two companies expanding in Wayne County
A pair of companies in Wayne County is planning to expand operations, the EDC of Wayne County announced Monday. The projects from Vandor Corp. and Dot Transportation Inc. total $8.3 million in investment and the creation of more than 70 jobs. Vandor Group says it will add a new product...
Lima News
Forms available online for Spencerville students
SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Local Schools are reminding parents and students that each student must fill out forms online before picking up their schedule for the new year. All forms must be completed prior to your student receiving their schedule. Forms are available at https://spencerville-oh.finalforms.com. Once the forms are completed,...
Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival
EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
Lima News
Entries accepted for 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
LIMA — The Lima News is now accepting entries for its 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition. Entries may be submitted online at LimaOhio.com/photocontest. Entries are $5 per photo in the categories of abstract, action/sports, animals, candid, candid kids, flowers, landscape/scenic, portrait and still life. Judges will select the winning...
dayton.com
Deadline to get tickets for Springfield Museum of Art fundraiser is today
One of the area’s premiere evenings of glamour and dancing will return after taking a pandemic hiatus. “Art Ball for All” is the Springfield Museum of Art’s (SMOA) main fundraiser on Aug. 27 designed to celebrate not only coming back but everyone who loves art and the museum.
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
hoosieragtoday.com
Wayne and Randolph County Farmers Finish Among Top 3 in Wheat Yield Contest
Seed Genetics Direct recently announced the winners of their annual Wheat Yield Contest for 2022. Jimmy Cunningham and Ron Foor of Cunningham and Foor, LLC from Washington Court House, Ohio earned the top bragging rights with a first-place finish of 144.11 bushels per acre yield. Placing second was Jacob Cates...
hollandsfj.us
School meals are no longer free for most students
During the last school year, children and families benefited from no-cost school meals for all students, made possible by special permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Unfortunately, these permissions have expired. Springfield Local Schools and the Ohio Department of Education cannot extend the permissions for nocost meals for all...
westbendnews.net
Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township
Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
Central Jam arrives in style
LIMA — The Central District is helping to revitalize the vision of Lima as a vibrant place to live, work, and be entertained as Central Jam, their first major event, brought in crowds to listen to their feature artists, country singers Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon. Johnson’s song “Front...
Lima News
One dead after crash in Mercer County
CELINA — One man is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash early Monday in Mercer County, according to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. At 5:30 a.m., Mercer County Central Dispatch received a 911 call alerting responders to a traffic crash on U.S. Route 127 just south of state Route 119 in Granville Township. After an investigation at the scene, it was discovered that James R. Bruns, 58, of North Star, Ohio had been driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on U.S. Route 127 when, for reasons unknown, he traveled left of center, striking Martin P. Schmitt, 51, of Fort Recovery, who had been driving a tan 1999 GMC Jimmy.
Sidney Daily News
Downtown gets a new look
Jim Bassford, left, of Sidney, cuts a concrete joint as Daniel Hinkle, of Urbana, sprays water to keep down dust. The two were working on a sloping access way from South Ohio Avenue onto an alley on Friday, Aug. 12. Similar access ways have gone up all around the courtsquare. Other downtown projects under construction are three arches that will span the streets around the courthouse. Two bike racks will be on the courtsquare and two alleys adjacent to the courthouse will each have four overhangs installed.
